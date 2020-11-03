Aranda, longtime coach, first time head coach

Baylor has had two separate instances this season where it’s had to shut down all football activities.

The Bears were unable to play their season opener against Houston due to a COVID outbreak within the team. Most recently, Baylor had to postpone its game against Oklahoma State, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 17.

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhodes said in a radio interview with SicEm365 that 28 members of the football team had COVID-19 and only three were asymptomatic.

In Baylor’s Oct. 26 testing, only one student athlete throughout the whole athletics department tested positive.

Dillon DoyleFolks in Iowa are familiar with the Doyle family.

Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle is the son of former Iowa Strength and Conditioning coach Chris Doyle. Chris reached a separation agreement with Iowa this off season after allegations came forth that detailed his mistreatment of Black football players at Iowa.

Dillon, who was at Iowa, transferred to Baylor, where he’s thriving.

The sophomore is second on the team in tackles with 28 and is receiving rave reviews from his coach.