SAN ANTONIO, Texas – No. 24 Iowa State (8-5, 6-3 Big 12) was done in by its own mistakes on Friday in the Alamo Bowl against No. 13 (Washington State (11-2, 7-2 Pac 12).
Iowa State’s offense twice turned the ball over on its side of the field, giving resulted in easy Washington State touchdowns.
The Cyclones’ offensive line was also called for seven false starts – almost all of them coming in critical situations. One of them came when Iowa State was attempting a 2-point conversion with 4:02 left in the fourth quarter. If Iowa State would’ve converted it, the game would’ve been tied 28-28. Instead Iowa State was unable to convert and lost the game 28-26.
On top of the mistakes the offense made, two Iowa State players were ejected for targeting in the first half.
First was linebacker Willie Harvey early in the second quarter when he went to tackle Minshew while Minshew was scrambling. Harvey’s ejection ended the four-year starter and fifth-year senior’s collegiate career.
The second targeting was called on defensive end Enyi Uwazurike. Uwazurike’s came on a sack late in the second quarter. It originally wasn’t called, but after Washington State called a timeout, the referees reviewed the play and called targeting. Coach Matt Campbell was so upset with the refs about the second targeting call he ended up getting an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty called on him. Washington State scored a touchdown three plays later.
Outside of the mistakes, which cost Iowa State the game, the Cyclones played well with the defense playing extremely well after two important pieces were ejected.
Defensive coordinator Jon Heacock’s defense held the most prolific passing offense to 299 yards and 28 rushing yards. The Iowa State defense had five drives that were three plays.
Iowa State’s offensive stars played like stars Friday night in the Alamo Dome.
Running back David Montgomery finished with 124 yards and 1 touchdowns on 26 carries. He also had four receptions for 55 yards.
Reciever Hakeem Butler made big play after big play. He finished with an Alamo Bowl record of 192 yards. He did it on nine catches.
