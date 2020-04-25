Wirfs ecstatic with how draft played out

Tristan Wirfs feels prepared for the next step in his football career.
Selected by Tampa Bay with the 13th pick in the opening round of the NFL Draft, Wirfs used the word “ecstatic’’ on Friday to describe his feelings about how everything played out for him on Thursday night.
“I wouldn’t want it any other way – getting to block for a Hall of Fame quarterback like Tom Brady in your first year, I couldn’t think of a better scenario, a better situation,’’ Wirfs said. “… I’m more than excited. I’m ecstatic with how everything went. I can’t wait to get down to Tampa and start working.’’
Wirfs found himself dealing with an array of emotions as his phone began to vibrate on Thursday night.
“You kind of get this wave of excitement and fear and all of these emotions,’’ Wirfs said.
And when it was over, Wirfs felt there might have even been a bit of fate involved.
“After you met with a team at the Combine, they give you a shirt and a hat. On Wednesday, I just grabbed (the Buccaneers shirt) out of my dresser and started wearing it,’’ he said. “I have a picture of it, I was wearing the shirt the day before the draft, saying ‘This is who I’m getting picked by.’”
And it all played out.
Former teammate Anthony Nelson, a fourth-round selection of the Buccaneers in the 2019 draft, was among the first people Wirfs heard from after he was selected.
“Being able to be teammates with him again is going to be fun because he taught me so much about pass rushers from freshman and sophomore seasons,’’ Wirfs said.
“Me and him, we did a player report on each other. He gave me a scouting report on what I can do better, and I tried to give him one on him. It’s going to be a blast. I love Anthony and it’s going to be fun to be his teammate again.’’
Wirfs doesn’t expect his approach to the game to change.
The 6-foot-5, 322-pound offensive tackle said he felt comfortable with the entire process leading up to the draft, realizing at every step along the way that he had been prepared for the next level because of how he had been trained in college.
“I came into (Thursday) night pretty calm and collected. Coming from Iowa, we run a pro-style offense and I know when I was at the Combine, hearing all of the (terminology) teams were using for fronts and play calls, it was all pretty similar to what I was taught and what I heard at Iowa,’’ Wirfs said.
“I just felt like wherever I went I was going to come ready to work. That’s kind of the mentality that was instilled in me at Iowa. I’m coming from a great coaching staff who knows a pro-style offense and I felt like I could come in ready to go.’’
Training before the draft at a private gym in Iowa City kept Wirfs in a routine which kept him stress free.
“I’ve been pretty laid back,’’ he said.
The most stressful aspect was keeping secret his plans to treat his mother, Sarah, to a red-carpet walk before the virtual draft.
Alyssa Romano, the vice-president of communications for Octagon, the agency representing Wirfs, ordered the carpet, the flowers and a couple of gifts. Wirfs enlisted the help of his sister in retrieving packages as they arrived and stashing them where his mother couldn’t find them.
“Being able to do that for her was pretty awesome,’’ Wirfs said, saying he wanted to do something to make the evening special for his mother.
Coach Kirk Ferentz called Wirfs before the draft, wishing him the best in a conversation the Big Ten offensive lineman of the year said meant a lot to him.
“He’s been so supportive through this whole process,’’ Wirfs said. “When we were making the decision to declare, he was supportive. While we were training, he would always come in to say ‘Hi’ and talk to us. Wished me luck before the Combine, congratulated me after the combine. I love coach Ferentz. Always will.’’
Wirfs said he has only had brief discussions with Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht, mostly when family members were filling the backyard of his family home in Mount Vernon, Iowa, to celebrate and the street out front was filled with vehicles driven by well wishers.
“Cars were driving by and honking,’’ Wirfs said. “They said they would give me a call Monday and we’d talk more about how we’re going to get a playbook here and training equipment and everything like that.’’
The COVID-19 pandemic will delay his first trip to the Buccaneers facilities located near Raymond James Stadium but Wirfs is anxious to begin his new career although plans for his new income remain modest.
He traded in the 2000 Chevy Impala he had been driving since high school in January, buying a new truck for his 21st birthday.
“Other than that, I might get a new pair of shoes. I haven’t had one in a while,’’ Wirfs said.
