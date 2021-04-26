Willingness to adapt has helped Iowa's Golston

The confidence gained through his performance positioned Golston to do what he did at the Senior Bowl, displaying a willingness to shift to a new position and learn as much as he could from the NFL coaches he was working with that week.

He said Bell, his defensive line coach at Iowa, encouraged him to seek any reps he could get at a tackle spot.

“I put myself in a different position, went to work and became comfortable when I could have been in an uncomfortable spot,’’ Golston said. “I was able to show my versatility, show that I was able to step in and help.’’

Golston demonstrated the same high-energy, high-motor abilities that were constants throughout his collegiate career.

“You never want to be a one-trick pony,’’ Golston said. “I showed that I could play every spot on the line and I also showed that I had a high football IQ and the films show I can perform at multiple positions at a high level.’’

While he lined up primarily at left end for Iowa, Golston also took snaps at right end and did slip inside to line up at a tackle spot on occasion in passing situations during his career.