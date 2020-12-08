Williams said Hawkeyes are huge test, even without fans

Roy Williams has been a head coach for the past 32 years in two of the most prominent programs in all of college basketball.

He is closing in on 900 career victories, split almost equally between Kansas and North Carolina.

He has seen about everything you can see in the college game.

However, he said he can’t recall a more daunting road game than the one his North Carolina team will face Tuesday night when it comes into Carver-Hawkeye Arena to face No. 3-ranked Iowa.

“Watching them on tape and looking at their stats, this may be as difficult a job as we’ve ever had on the road regardless of who it is and where it is,’’ Williams said.

The 6:30 p.m. matchup will be one of the marquee games of the annual ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Williams admitted the game may be made somewhat less challenging by the fact that there will be only a smattering of fans in the place.