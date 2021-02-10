Wieskamp, Hawkeyes get back in win column

IOWA CITY — The Iowa basketball team has been close to winning just about every game it has played over the past few weeks, but something always seems to happen in the second half.

Sometimes it has been an offensive drought. More often it has been a defensive lapse. The result was a stretch in which the 15th-ranked Hawkeyes lost four of five games to fall far off the pace in the Big Ten Conference race.

Improved defense and one of the best performances of Joe Wieskamp’s career turned things around Wednesday night.

Wieskamp scored a season-high 26 points and collected 10 rebounds and Iowa never allowed 25th-ranked Rutgers to get within striking distance down the stretch as the Hawkeyes shrugged off their recent struggles to claim a pressure-relieving 79-66 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Luka Garza recovered from a slow start to add 22 points and 10 rebounds, but he and his teammates figured the abrupt reversal of fortunes came down to what happened at the defensive end.

“We were just getting stops,’’ Garza said. “I think that was the biggest thing. We can’t really control when the shots aren’t going to fall … Tonight we combined both. We were executing really well on offense but also getting the stops we needed.’’