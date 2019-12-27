{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Bowl - ferentz

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz speaks during a Holiday Bowl press conference Thursday in San Diego, Calif.

 AP PHOTO

SAN DIEGO — Iowa’s match-up against USC is a rarity, and beyond pairings in events like tonight’s Holiday Bowl, coach Kirk Ferentz expects things to stay that way.

“As long as I have a voice at Iowa – and hopefully I’ll have it for a while – we’re not playing out here in non-league games,’’ Ferentz said. “If they want to come to our place, that’s fine, but coming out here and dealing with the time change, sitting out a two-hour delay at Arizona State, we’re not going down that road again. I can assure you of that.’’

It’s more a matter of timing.

Ferentz doesn’t like playing late-night games on the West Coast on a Saturday during the regular season, creating early Sunday morning returns to Iowa for a program that typically begins practices for the following weekend on Sunday.

“A bowl is a different situation. You travel early, have time to adjust to the time difference,’’ Ferentz said.

Iowa’s last matchup against a Pac-12 team came in the 2016 Rose Bowl and it last played a regular-season road game against a Pac-12 team in 2010 at Arizona, while USC last faced a Big Ten team when it played Ohio State in the 2017 Cotton Bowl.

“I think the two conferences, the Big Ten and the Pac-12, have a lot of similarities, academically, athletically, but it’s tough to play in the regular season,’’ Ferentz said.

“In a bowl, this is exciting for us and that probably goes back to the Rose Bowl ties over the years. It’s a foreign opponent for us, not a lot of crossover, so for the past month you’re starting from scratch. Fortunately, you’ve got time to get ready and familiarize yourself with the roster.’’

Trojans coach Clay Helton welcomes the bowl matchup.

“It’s a good opportunity for our program,’’ Helton said. “For USC, playing an Iowa in a bowl is big time. It’s a good matchup for our program.’’

HOME ON THE ROAD: Iowa will be the home team for the Holiday Bowl, wearing its black home jerseys and gold pants along with helmets altered to honor the memory of Hayden Fry.

“Feels a little strange to be the home team in California when we’re playing Southern Cal,’’ Ferentz said. “Their trip here was probably a little less stressful than ours.’’

