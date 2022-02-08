 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IOWA HAWKEYES

Waterloo native Lew Montgomery named interim diversity and inclusion leader at Iowa

Waterloo native and East High graduate Lew Montgomery has been tabbed as interim diversity, equity and inclusion leader at the University of Iowa, the school has announced.

Montgomery takes over the position from assistant athletic director Broderick Binns, who accepted a job outside of the University. Montgomery will serve as a member of the athletic department's senior staff and assist department leadership, coaches and athletes in activating diversity and equity and inclusion programs.

Montgomery is quite familiar with the Hawkeyes, having been a four year letterman (1989-92) on the Hawkeyes football team. He currently serves as Iowa's Finance and Operation Department's associate director for diversity, equity, and inclusion and employment experience.

Montgomery has previously held senior leadership roles in HR, diversity, equity and inclusion and community relations for several companies.

The Hawkeyes increased their diversity, inclusion and equity efforts since a 2020 investigation found evidence of racial bias against Black players in the football program.

072513ho-Lew-Montgomery

Montgomery
