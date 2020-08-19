Warren issues open letter to Big Ten community

The Big Ten has no plans to reconsider its decision to postpone the fall sports season, maintaining the expectation of allowing conference teams to compete “as soon as it is safe to do so.’’
Silent for eight days after the Big Ten announced it had halted plans to proceed with fall sports, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren issued “an open letter to the Big Ten community’’ late Wednesday afternoon.
In it, he addressed concerns expressed by parents of football players from a number of programs, including Iowa, unhappy with the lack of transparency in how the Big Ten went from announcing a revised schedule and medical protocols one week to announcing six days later on Aug. 11 that plans for a fall season had been scrapped.
Warren also made it clear that the decision was final.
“We thoroughly understand and deeply value what sports mean to our student-athletes, their families, our coaches and our fans. The vote by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited,’’ Warren wrote.
“The decision was thorough and deliberative, and based on sound feedback, guidance and advice from medical experts.’’
He said he also understood the "disappointment and questions'' surrounding the timing of the Big Ten decision.
Warren went on to indicate the league will work to find a path forward that creates a healthy and safe environment for competition that helps prevent the spread of COVID-19 while protecting student-athletes and the surrounding communities.
The conference’s first-year commissioner said a Return to Competition Task Force has been formed to plan for the return of fall sports competition as soon as possible.
He said the group will evaluate winter and spring models including in the case of football, the number of games that reasonably played from a health perspective in a full calendar year.
“As we expand upon a plan to allow our student-athletes to compete as soon as it is safe to do so, we will keep our focus on creating protocols and standards set forth and established by our medical advisors that are responsive to the medical concerns by our (presidents and chancellors),’’ Warren wrote.
Among proposals reportedly under consideration is an early January start to a shortened football season.
One day after Penn State director of athletics Sandy Barbour said during a video conference that the league coach release another revised 2020 schedule within a week, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that parents of Wisconsin players were briefed Tuesday night by university officials about a plan allowing a season to conclude before the 2021 NFL draft is scheduled to start on April 29.
That plan includes playing games initially in indoor stadiums with facilities in Indianapolis, Minneapolis and Detroit considered as the most likely venues to host a number of games. Indoor stadiums in St. Louis and Syracuse could also factor into the schedule.
By playing games that early, it would give seniors and talented underclassmen weighing the possibility of an early leap to the NFL an opportunity to play a college season and reduce the chance of those players opting out of the college season to prepare for the draft.
That idea is one of several floated recently by Big Ten coaches, with some beginning as early as the first week of January and others delaying that start until mid-February with a shortened number of games ending the season as early as early March and as late as early May.
All are being looked at as options to replace a fall schedule Warren wrote was postponed for several factors.
“At the core of our decision was the knowledge that there was too much medical uncertainty and too many unknown health risks regarding SARS-CoV-2 infection and its impact on our student-athletes,’’ Warren wrote.
He went on to list what he labeled several primary factors.
Warren cited concerns among medical staffs that the planned interventions would not be adequate to decrease the potential spread even with regular testing and that spread to student-athletes could reintroduce infection into the athletics community with the return of the general student body to campus.
He also said there is “simply too much that we do not know about the virus, recovery from infection and longer-term effects.’’
Warren wrote, “While the data on cardiomyopathy is preliminary and incomplete, the uncertain risk was unacceptable at this time.’’
He went to indicate that continued concerns surrounding contact tracing, the inability to social distance or implement risk mitigation processes in contact sports were also a factor.
Warren cited the potential for frequent and significant disruptions to the practice and competition calendar created by contact tracing and quarantining and a lack of access to accurate and widely-available rapid testing as additional concerns.
He went on to indicate financial considerations did not influence the decision.
“We understand the passion of the many student-athletes and their families who were disappointed by the decision, but also know there are many who have a great deal of concern and anxiety regarding the pandemic,’’ Warren wrote.
He concluded that the Big Ten will continue to “make the best decisions possible for the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes. We appreciate the passion of the Big Ten community.’’
