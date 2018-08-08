IOWA CITY — Two additional suspensions because of a violation of team rules and policies has cut deeper into the offensive and defensive line makeup for the Iowa football team’s season opener.
Offensive tackle Alaric Jackson and defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore, both listed at the top of the depth chart when the Hawkeyes opened fall camp last Friday, were handed one-game suspensions on Tuesday and will be among four linemen who will sit out Iowa’s Sept. 1 season-opener against Northern Illinois at Kinnick Stadium.
Coach Kirk Ferentz announced the suspensions to the team on Tuesday morning and publicly confirmed the penalty later in the day.
“As a coach, one of the most important decisions is to hold student-athletes accountable,” Ferentz said in a statement. “It is painful for the player and for the team to impose a suspension, but we have high standards and there is an expectation all players abide by our rules.”
Ferentz indicated the suspensions — unlike the ones given to offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and defensive tackle Brady Reiff following alcohol-related arrests last month — did not involve legal issues.
Instead, Jackson was suspended for a second straight game and Lattimore was suspended for the first time for failing to fulfill team rules and regulations.
Those rules cover a number of areas ranging from academics to behavior to punctuality.
Ferentz did not detail the issues that will sideline Jackson and Lattimore, but said it dates to late spring.
At that time, both players were given a list of guidelines they needed to meet to put the issue in the rearview mirror.
“Their response has been excellent and I am very pleased with how they are meeting our expectations,” Ferentz said.
He said the guidelines were presented to the two Detroit natives 10 weeks ago.
Jackson is a sophomore who started 12 games last season at offensive tackle before being suspended in December for Iowa’s Pinstripe Bowl game for violating team rules.
Lattimore started six games last season at defensive tackle and is preparing for his junior season.
With the suspension of Jackson and Wirfs, Iowa will be without both of its projected starting offensive tackles for the season opener.
Levi Paulsen started in his absence in the bowl game and will likely join redshirt freshman Mark Kallenberger and senior Dalton Ferguson, a walk-on from Solon, in competition for additional playing time in the opener.
The suspension of Lattimore and Reiff, listed as a second-team defensive tackle as fall camp opened, likely positions reserves Garret Jansen and Chauncey Golston for additional reps beside tackle Matt Nelson.
