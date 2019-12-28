SAN DIEGO -- Iowa flipped the script to finish a 10-win season in style Friday night.
After building its 2019 resume on the work of its defense, the 19th-ranked Hawkeyes scored on their first five possessions and rolled to a 49-24 victory over 22nd-ranked Southern Cal in the Holiday Bowl.
The Trojans had no answer for the precision passing of Hawkeye senior quarterback Nate Stanley, who guided Iowa to a bowl victory for the third straight season by hitting 15 of his first 17 passes and orchestrating a clock-chewing offense that kept the ball out of the hands of the potent USC offense.
“We needed to play a complete game and we did it,’’ Stanley said. “From start to finish, everybody put everything they had into it, offense, defense special teams. It was the total 60-minute game we’ve been working toward.’’
Iowa celebrated by doing the Hokey Pokey in the locker room as a tribute to former coach Hayden Fry.
“It seemed appropriate, given how much he meant to the program,’’ said Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, named the game’s defensive most valuable player.
The win allowed the Hawkeyes to reach the 10-win plateau for the eighth time in program history and it came in a game that saw Iowa collect a season-high number of points and score the second-most points Iowa has ever scored in a bowl.
“Ten wins, that’s not easy to do,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Really proud of the guys, what they were able to accomplish. We told them going out there to give it everything they had.’’
Ihmir Smith-Marsette, selected as the game’s most valuable player on offense, scored three times in the second quarter to send Iowa into halftime with a 28-17 lead.
He scored on a six-yard run, a 98-yard kickoff and a 12-yard pass play to give the Hawkeyes a cushion the Trojans couldn’t overcome.
The kick return was the most dynamic play of the three by Smith-Marsette and pushed Iowa in front 21-14.
Using a critical block from Devonte Young, Smith-Marsette found room to run, slicing through the middle of the field and cutting toward the left sideline where he raced untouched into the end zone.
“We had saw on tape that they had had some issues on that side all season, so we thought there might be some opportunities there,’’ Smith-Marsette said. “It felt good to get to the end zone and have a chance to turn around once I got to the end zone and celebrate with my teammates.’’
The Hawkeye defense forced the only punt of the opening half on the ensuing possession and a wobbly, 27-yard effort by the Trojans’ Ben Griffiths gave Iowa the ball at its 48-yard line.
Six plays later, Stanley finished off his 11 of 12 first-half passing effort by connecting with Smith-Marsette from 12 yards out to give Iowa a 28-14 advantage with 1 minute, 18 seconds remaining in the opening half.
The Hawkeyes denied the Trojans a touchdown to end the half, but a 25-yard pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown followed by two incompletions set up a 32-yard field goal by Chase McGrath as time expired.
Iowa carried its 11-point halftime lead into the fourth quarter, trading touchdowns with the Trojans and putting up a pair of critical defensive stands as USC attempted to play its way back into the game in the third quarter.
The Trojans needed four plays to move 75 yards to trim Iowa’s halftime edge to 28-24, using a 55-yard pass from Kedon Slovis to St. Brown to set up a three-yard touchdown run by Stephen Carr.
USC successfully executed an onside kick, recovered by kicker Matt Brown at the Trojans’ 46-yard line, but Slovis was injured on a strip sack by Epenesa and left the game before Nick Niemann sacked back-up quarterback Matt Fink and the Trojans were forced to punt.
“When you get into that situation, it’s not about who started the fire, it’s about putting the fire out and that’s what we did,’’ Epenesa said. “We came back out and got the stop we needed.’’
Iowa took over at its 10, but manufactured a 14-play, 90-yard touchdown drive that culminated with a one-yard touchdown run by Tyler Goodson that allowed the Hawkeyes to regain an 11-point lead.
Fink led USC to just one first down in its next three possessions as the Trojans fumbled the ball away twice, positioning Iowa to extend its lead in the fourth quarter.
Geno Stone forced and Michael Ojemudia recovered the first and Kristian Welch recovered the second at the USC 6-yard line with 13:46 remaining in the game.
Three plays later, Stanley hit Brandon Smith with a six-yard touchdown pass that pushed the Iowa lead to 42-24, a margin that grew when Niemann intercepted a pass and returned it 25 yards for a score with 1:43 to play.
“Great way to finish it,’’ said Stanley, who completed 18 of 27 passes for 213 yards. “The defensive guys have done so much for us all season.’’
Smith-Marsette’s second touchdown of the game came after the Hawkeyes and Trojans exchanged touchdowns on the first four possessions.
His second kickoff return for a touchdown in as many games came after USC had just tied game at 14-14 on Slovis’ second touchdown pass, a 16-yard throw to Vavae Malepeai with 6:03 remaining in the second quarter.
Slovis connected on 7 of 8 passes during the drive that answered a 15-play, 72-yard march by Iowa that took 8:09 off the clock.
Smith-Marsette found the end zone to complete that series, as well, sprung free by a block from Nate Wieting that cleared the path for the junior to score on a six-yard carry around left end.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. was the first Iowa receiver to score in the game, giving the Hawkeyes (10-3) an early lead when he finished a game-opening drive by carrying a reverse 23 yards for a touchdown.
The score was the first rushing touchdown of the season for the redshirt freshman and it capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive that chewed 6:35 off the clock.
USC (8-5) answered with a 75-yard drive of its own as Slovis connected on 6 of 7 passes on the Trojans’ opening possession of the game, including a four-yard touchdown pass to Drake London to tie the game at 7-7 with 4:37 remaining in the opening quarter.
