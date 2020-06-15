UPDATE: Doyle out as Iowa strength coach; Barta standing by Ferentz

Doyle, who earned $800,000 per year and was the highest paid strength and conditioning coach in college football, has denied any “unethical behavior or bias” based on race. Under the agreement, Doyle will be paid 15 months' salary and for unused vacation. There will be two payments of $556,249.50 — the first on Aug. 1 and the second on Jan. 1. Doyle agreed not to take any legal action against the university, the board of regents or state of Iowa.

Ferentz is Iowa's all-time wins leader and enters his 22nd season as the longest-tenured coach of a Football Bowl Subdivision program. Ferentz earned $5.5 million last year after bonuses, and his contract runs through the 2025 season.

Barta became emotional during the news conference, choking up on two occasions he mentioned race relations in his athletic department and in the United States.

“One thing I wanted to do, and it’s really important to me, is to say I’m sorry to former student-athletes, coaches, staff, current student-athletes, anybody who has had a negative experience with Iowa football,” Barta said. "When I say negative — if you felt mistreated, misled, discriminated against, whatever the case, I truly am sorry. We want everybody who participates in our program to have a great experience academically, athletically and socially.”