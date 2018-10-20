IOWA CITY -- It was hard to tell who was enjoying themselves more Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium, a clock-chewing Iowa offense or a defense that pitched the Hawkeyes’ first shutout in a Big Ten home game since 1997.
Iowa played keepaway against Maryland’s big-play offense, running the ball 52 times for a season-high 224 yards while building a 2-to-1 edge in possession time that led the 19th-rated Hawkeyes to a 23-0 victory over the Terrapins.
“The best way to not let their big-play guys make big plays is to keep them off the field and our offense did a great job of that,’’ Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse said. “To watch them work the clock, run the ball the way they did, that was great.’’
The Hawkeyes’ defense did its part, as well, limiting a rushing attack that entered the game averaging 245.5 yards per game to 68 yards on the ground, 115 total yards and seven first downs.
“We couldn’t get off the field,’’ Maryland linebacker Tre Watson said. “You’re supposed to get off the field on third down. … Those plays, they just wear on you.’’
Watson, a graduate transfer from Illinois, ended Iowa’s first drive of the game with an interception, but that was about as good as it got for Maryland.
The Terrapins ran just five plays in the first quarter.
A 17-play, 72-yard drive that included nine handoffs to Ivory Kelly-Martin took 9 minutes, 4 seconds off the clock before Miguel Recinos hit the first of his career-high three field goals from 23 yards to spot Iowa a 3-0 lead with three seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
“We knew we were going to emphasize the run early and often, that it was going to be a big part of what we were going to do,’’ Kelly-Martin said.
A wind gusting over 40 miles per hour that arrived about the time the sellout crowd of 69,250 settled into its seats only played into the game plan Iowa developed in the days leading up to the homecoming victory.
“We knew there was a chance the wind was going to be a factor and on days like this, you have to find different ways to win,’’ quarterback Nate Stanley said. “We have confidence that we can move the ball a lot of different ways, sometimes it might be the pass, sometimes the run. Today, it started on the ground.’’
It ended there, too.
Kelly-Martin ran for a career-high 98 yards as Iowa methodically piled up its 224 yards on the ground.
“I think we’re showing we can be a balanced offense,’’ Stanley said. “We did what we wanted to do with the run game and that’s a step forward for us as a team.’’
As a follow-up to setting season superlatives with its drive of 17 plays and the more than nine minutes it took to collect the only points it needed, Iowa extended its lead with marches of 11 and 10 plays to open a 13-0 lead at halftime.
Recinos connected from 25 yards midway through the second quarter and Stanley, who endured an 11 of 22 passing performance that covered just 86 yards, did find Brandon Smith open for a one-handed, 10-yard touchdown reception with eight seconds left in the opening half.
“I just reached out to get it and Nate put it out there for me to do that. The first of many, I hope,’’ Smith said, referencing his first collegiate touchdown.
On a drive set up by an Amani Hooker interception, Smith was Iowa’s only offensive player to reach the end zone Saturday.
The Hawkeyes scored their final 10 points in the third quarter, capping another 10-play drive with a 36-yard field goal by Recinos before Anthony Nelson recovered a fumble by Terrapins quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome in the end zone with 3:31 left in the quarter.
“Easiest touchdown I’ve ever scored. The ball was just out there, waiting,’’ Nelson said. “It was one of those days when a lot of things went right. Getting the shutout is big. They don’t happen very often. We were able to get the stops we needed to get the ball back to the offense.’’
The Hawkeye defensive effort limited Maryland to 39 offensive plays, the fewest by an opponent in the 20 seasons Kirk Ferentz has coached the Iowa program.
The Terrapins’ 115 total yards were the fewest by a Big Ten opponent against Ferentz-coached Hawkeyes, and the shutout was the first for Iowa since a 28-0 win at Illinois in 2016 and its first at home in league play since a 62-0 win over Indiana 21 years ago.
“We did a good job of doing the things we had to do today and that included all three phases,’’ Ferentz said. “The defense obviously played a tremendous game, the offense did a great job of possessing the ball and keeping it on the ground and I can’t say enough about our special teams in dealing with the conditions.’’
It all combined for Iowa’s sixth win in seven games and a 3-1 start as Big Ten play reaches its midpoint next Saturday at Penn State.
“We’re going to find out where we are at,’’ free safety Jake Gervase said. “We’ve continued to move forward each week as a team and offense, defense, special teams, we’re going to need to keep growing. This was another step in that process.’’
