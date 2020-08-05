Update: Big Ten releases conference football schedule; Iowa ends season at Ohio State

“As a program, we have been looking forward to this day since the decision to play a conference-only schedule was announced. Knowing when our games are scheduled will allow us to prepare for what is ahead on the field,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

“Our players have shown patience and dedication during the most recent period of conditioning and off-season workouts, and now we are excited to begin the process of preparing for a football season.’’

It’s a season that first-year Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren hopes will take place.

While several conferences have chosen to delay the start of the season, Warren said Big Ten leaders opted to start as scheduled on Labor Day weekend to create the greatest amount of flexibility possible.

If a Sept. 5 start proves unfeasible because of the coronavirus, Warren said the schedule is built so that the season could open on Sept. 12, Sept. 19 or even Sept. 26 if necessary.

The Big Ten still plans to hold its championship game in Indianapolis on Dec. 5, but that game can also be moved to as late as Dec. 19 if the schedule is adjusted.