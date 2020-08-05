Update: Big Ten releases conference football schedule; Iowa ends season at Ohio State

A revised Iowa football schedule comes with no guarantees, but provides the Hawkeyes with a starting point and several unique twists.
The Big Ten unveiled its 10-game conference-only schedules Wednesday, kicking off the season off the season Sept. 3 when Ohio State visits Illinois.
Two days later, Iowa will open its schedule with a home game against Maryland.
It will be the first time since 1980 the Hawkeyes have opened the season with a game against a Big Ten opponent, and if the schedule holds, Iowa will become the first team since 1942 other than Michigan to be Ohio State’s opponent in a regular-season finale.
The Hawkeyes visit Ohio Stadium on Nov. 21, one week after hosting Wisconsin in a schedule for Iowa that concludes with back-to-back games against the Big Ten’s 2019 division champions.
All Big Ten teams at this time scheduled to have a bye on Nov. 28, part of the flexibility that gives teams two additional in-season byes to provide options if games need to be delayed because of COVID-19 issues.
As currently set-up, all 14 Big Ten teams will play four conference games in September before having one bye week in October and a second in early November.
Iowa’s fall camp will start Friday.
“As a program, we have been looking forward to this day since the decision to play a conference-only schedule was announced. Knowing when our games are scheduled will allow us to prepare for what is ahead on the field,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
“Our players have shown patience and dedication during the most recent period of conditioning and off-season workouts, and now we are excited to begin the process of preparing for a football season.’’
It’s a season that first-year Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren hopes will take place.
While several conferences have chosen to delay the start of the season, Warren said Big Ten leaders opted to start as scheduled on Labor Day weekend to create the greatest amount of flexibility possible.
If a Sept. 5 start proves unfeasible because of the coronavirus, Warren said the schedule is built so that the season could open on Sept. 12, Sept. 19 or even Sept. 26 if necessary.
The Big Ten still plans to hold its championship game in Indianapolis on Dec. 5, but that game can also be moved to as late as Dec. 19 if the schedule is adjusted.
“One reason we went to a 10-game conference-only schedule was for us to be able to be as flexible as we can,’’ Warren said during an interview with the Big Ten Network.
“We remain hopeful there will be a season and that there will be fall sports. We are approaching everything on a day-to-day basis. We have to plan ahead, but we understand we are in a pandemic and that things may change from one day to the next.’’
Iowa, which paused ticket sales for the 2020 season in late June, indicated it has not yet determined an allowable attendance capacity for home games at Kinnick Stadium.
It also announced Wednesday that the traditional Kids at Kinnick Day open practice typically held in August will not take place this year, leaving the Sept. 5 opener as the first public appearance for the Hawkeyes.
