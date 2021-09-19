Tyrone Tracy convinced his overturned catch was a catch

IOWA CITY – Upon further review, Tyrone Tracy remains convinced he caught a third-quarter pass that was overturned by a replace official in Iowa’s 30-7 win over Kent State.

“I don’t know what more I could have done,’’ said Tracy, who caught five passes for 43 yards in the Hawkeyes’ third win in as many games this season.

“I thought I caught i. The coaches thought I caught it. The crowd thought I caught it. But, I have to go with what they call and they said it was incomplete.’’

The decision came as Iowa was attempting to add to a 16-7 lead and while the crowd of 61,932 vocally expressed its displeasured, coach Kirk Ferentz wanted to see a replay before cementing his final thoughts on the subject.

“I felt bad for the officiating crew because that’s a good crew. They worked a good game and they looked like fools out there because they’re at the mercy of whatever decisions get made upstairs (in the replay booth),’’ Ferentz said.

Ferentz maintains that the officials on the field should be the decision makers.