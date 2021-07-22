True freshman Keagan Johnson in position to play early for Hawkeyes

The former Iowa assistant welcomes the new task he is taking on after retiring from his administrative role at Wisconsin last month.

“I feel good about taking this on. College football is something I know a little bit about,’’ Alvarez said.

Finding a role: Nebraska coach Scott Frost sees a role for Northern Iowa graduate transfer Chris Kolarevic.

The linebacker who entered the transfer portal when UNI’s fall season was canceled and then re-set for the spring joined the Cornhuskers program last fall.

“When you get a player coming in from a situation like that, from a Northern Iowa, they usually arrive with a bit of a chip on their shoulder, feeling like they have something to prove.’’

The bottom line: Well aware that he has not beaten Ohio State during his tenure as the football coach at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh said getting that done remains a priority.

“We’re going to do it or we’re going to die trying,’’ Harbaugh said.

The new boss: Frost has met four times already with new Nebraska director of athletics Trev Alberts, a former Cornhusker who the Nebraska football coach said well suited for the job.