True freshman Keagan Johnson in position to play early for Hawkeyes

INDIANAPOLIS – One true freshman has already positioned himself to contribute quickly when the Iowa football season opens.
Keagan Johnson, a wide receiver from Bellevue, Neb., is listed as a back-up on the Hawkeyes’ preseason depth chart released Thursday during the first day of the annual Big Ten kickoff.
Campbell is listed at the top of the depth chart at weakside linebacker and Seth Benson is penciled in as the first-team middle linebacker in Iowa’s most recent depth chart.
The 6-foot-1, 197-pound Johnson enrolled at Iowa in January and participated in spring drills. He is listed on the second team behind Tyrone Tracy Jr.
The Hawkeyes’ offensive depth chart includes a handful of changes in starting alignment on the line.
Cody Ince will begin fall practices at the top of the depth chart at left guard, with Kyler Schott shifting to right guard. Nick DeJong is listed as the starter at right tackle.
In addition to Johnson, Matt Fagan is now the back-up center, with Justin Britt moving from first-team right guard to second team and Connor Colby now the back-up at right tackle.
Six players are making initial appearances on the second-team list on defense, where starting lineup remains unchanged.
Former Hawkeye Jason Manson expects to use his own life experiences as he helps current Iowa players in his new role as the football program's director of player development.
Devontae Craig is a second-team defensive end, Lukas Van Ness moves in as a back-up tackle, Sebastian Castro is listed at strong safety while Jay Higgins, Mike Timm and Jestin Jacobs begin fall camp as reserves at weakside, middle and leo linebacker spots.
Linderbaum honored: Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum was named Thursday as one of 10 Big Ten players to watch in 2021.
The junior center, a consensus all-American last season in his second year as a starter as the position, is one of five players named to the list from the West Division.
He was joined by Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim, Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph, Purdue receiver David Bell and Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn.
Indiana quarterback Michael Penix, Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson and three players from Ohio State, tackle Thayer Munford and receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, represent the East Division.
Linderbaum is one of three Hawkeyes scheduled to appear Friday at the Big Ten event, joined by defensive end Zach VanValkenburg and Tracy.
Alvarez will advise: Former Wisconsin director of athletics and football coach Barry Alvarez has accepted an invitation from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren to become a special advisor for football for the conference.
“He understands the history and traditions of the Big Ten,’’ Warren said. “I trust Barry and I look forward to working with him on relevant football-related issues and building on the strong relationships we have with the College Football Playoff, our broadcast and bowl partners as well as our member institutions and student-athletes.’’
The former Iowa assistant welcomes the new task he is taking on after retiring from his administrative role at Wisconsin last month.
“I feel good about taking this on. College football is something I know a little bit about,’’ Alvarez said.
Finding a role: Nebraska coach Scott Frost sees a role for Northern Iowa graduate transfer Chris Kolarevic.
The linebacker who entered the transfer portal when UNI’s fall season was canceled and then re-set for the spring joined the Cornhuskers program last fall.
“When you get a player coming in from a situation like that, from a Northern Iowa, they usually arrive with a bit of a chip on their shoulder, feeling like they have something to prove.’’
The bottom line: Well aware that he has not beaten Ohio State during his tenure as the football coach at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh said getting that done remains a priority.
“We’re going to do it or we’re going to die trying,’’ Harbaugh said.
The new boss: Frost has met four times already with new Nebraska director of athletics Trev Alberts, a former Cornhusker who the Nebraska football coach said well suited for the job.
“Nebraska is a special place. It’s unique,’’ Frost said. “I think we hired a guy that understands that, who has worn the uniform and who’s been there.’’