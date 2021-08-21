Trio of true freshmen have opened Kirk Ferentz's eyes

“Both Keagan and Arland have really done a nice job, and when I say nice job, they’re doing a nice job on the field but also they’ve really been impressive in regard to the way they handle everything,’’ Ferentz said.

“Everybody comes in differently. Everybody has a different way to react to taking 14, 15 hours of classes to the workouts, the practices, all those things that you do in the spring and then in the summer. Both of them have just kind of taken it all in stride.’’

Johnson, a 6-foot-1, 197-pound receiver who last fall was earning all-state honors at Bellevue West in Nebraska, is listed as the back-up to Tyrone Tracy Jr. at one of Iowa’s receiver positions.

+4 Iowa's Linderbaum is center of attention INDIANAPOLIS – Tyler Linderbaum takes it all for what it’s worth.

Bruce, a 5-10, 193-pound receiver who was named the Kansas City area player of the year as junior before transferring from Olathe North High School in Kansas to Ankeny last fall, is behind Nico Ragaini and Charlie Jones at the other receiver spot.

“I feel like the past few months have really given me a chance to do the things I need to do to contribute to the team,’’ Bruce said. “That goes back to January and being able to make the gains in strength that will help me at this level.’’

He said the early-enrollment experience has benefited him in a multitude of ways.