Tom Brands is tired of partying

DAVENPORT, Iowa – The party’s over.

Or at the very least, the string of celebrations recognizing the accomplishments of the Iowa wrestling team during the 2020-21 season is nearing an end and it can’t arrive soon enough for coach Tom Brands.

“I’m tired of celebrating,” Brands said Monday during an appearance at the Davenport Grid Club.

“Not because it isn’t important to our fans to celebrate or that I’m a sour guy, but we’ve been celebrating it for months. It’s time to get on with it.”

With 10 returning starters including three-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee, a group of young wrestlers working to reshape the Iowa lineup and the return of Vince Turk to the Hawkeye roster, Brands has plenty of reasons to be anxious for the start of a new season.

But before Iowa opens the 2021-22 season with a home dual against Princeton on Nov. 19, the Hawkeyes’ recent successes will be celebrated at Iowa’s next two home football games.

The team will be honored for winning the program’s first national championship since 2010 during Saturday’s football game against Penn State at Kinnick Stadium.

The following week, Lee will be recognized for winning the Hodge Trophy for a second time during a football game against Purdue.

Then, the Hawkeyes’ thoughts will turn solely to the upcoming season and a unique opportunity.

The NCAA’s decision to provide all athletes with an additional year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the decision of early wrestler in the Iowa lineup to use that extra year has created an unusual situation.

“Without the COVID relief year, six of our guys would be out now wrestling on the national scene. Instead, they’re back for one more year,” Brands said.

In many respects, those individual decisions have positioned Iowa to compete for a championship the Hawkeyes believed was a real possibility in 2020 before the NCAA canceled its national tournament at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brands also believes it gives Iowa a chance to do something he feels the Hawkeyes did not do last season – peak at the right time.

“We peaked at Big Tens last year. We have four Big Ten champions then went on to have three in the finals at the NCAAs and lost two overtime matches,” Brands said. “Spencer Lee had to bail us out.”

Jaydin Eierman at 141 pounds and Michael Kemerer at 174 both reached the NCAA finals but only Lee at 125 reached the top tier of the podium among a group of seven Hawkeyes who earned all-American honors.

“We need to get him some company up there,” Brands said.

The Iowa coach has a room full of wrestlers working to help Iowa’s returning starters avoid complacency after hoisting the NCAA team trophy.

Brands mentioned redshirt freshmen Cullan Schriever at 133 and Patrick Kennedy at 174 and third-year sophomore Zach Glazier at 197 as younger Hawkeyes who aren’t conceding a thing to returning starters.

He said at 184, competition continues between Nelson Brands, last year’s eventual starter and an NCAA qualifier, and Abe Assad, the starter two years ago and an NCAA qualifier in 2020.

“We have a good group of freshmen in the room and some other young guys who don’t want to think about another year of being a back-up,” Brands said.

The Hawkeyes are also regaining the services of Turk, who will compete with Max Murin at 149.

An NCAA qualifier in 2018 at 141, Turk initially arrived at Iowa in the fall of 2015. He returns after spending the past year in the United States Navy.

After being honorably discharged from the Armed Forces, Turk chose to use his COVID relief year and extend his eligibility into the upcoming season.

“He gives us depth, but he’s not thinking that way. He’s pushing to get back in the lineup,” Brands said.

GILMAN WINS WORLD TITLE: Former Iowa All-American Thomas Gilman won the 2021 UWW World Championship on Monday, topping Iran’s Alireza Sarlak, 5-3, in the 57 kg gold medal match in Oslo, Norway.

Gilman is the fifth Hawkeye wrestler to win a World Championship. Team USA head coach Bill Zadick was the last to do it in 2006. Iowa head coach Tom Brands won gold in 1993. Iowa associate head coach Terry Brands was a world champion in 1993 and 1995. Chris Campbell won gold in 1981.

Gilman also won a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in August.

