Tight ends show promise for Iowa despite loss

IOWA CITY – Luke Lachey believes little things are making a difference as he sees his role increasing on the Iowa offense.

When the sophomore tight end wrapped his arms around a 5-yard touchdown pass from Spencer Petras with 8 seconds remaining in the Saturday’s 27-14 loss to Michigan, his first career touchdown reception had a little extra meaning for the son of a former Ohio State player.

“That was a great feeling,’’ Lachey said. “Obviously, I would have preferred to have come out with a win, but it felt pretty good.’’

The reception was one of a career-high four catches Lachey had in the game covering 84 yards, seizing opportunities that exist as opponents give additional defensive attention to Sam LaPorta when Iowa utilizes two tight end alignments.

“Right now, we have a pretty good tandem with those two out there,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “For Luke to make those big plays out there and give us a spark that was great to see. That will help him and our football team moving forward.’’

Lachey said his focus has been on the details.

“Over time, continuing to do the little things has really helped me out,’’ Lachey said. “Little things like figuring out how to run a route better and block better. Watching and learning defenses is helping me.’’

Flag day: Ferentz was unhappy with several calls as Iowa was flagged for five penalties totaling a season-high 59 yards.

He disputed a clipping call on Connor Colby in the second quarter — a call that came after a holding penalty slowed a drive — and an unnecessary roughness call on Logan Jones that the Hawkeyes eventually overcame on their first touchdown drive.

“To say it didn’t impact the game a little bit, the way things went, I think that would probably be naïve,’’ Ferentz said.

“… To have six major penalties (one was declined), that’s kind of uncharacteristic. Maybe we were overwhelmed talent wise or maybe our guys are that sloppy, but it didn’t feel that way from the sideline.’’

Ferentz said he appreciates the difficulty of the job officials face, but had clearly seen enough Saturday.

“It is what it is. It impacted the game and we weren’t good enough to overcome that,’’ Ferentz said.

Many options: Petras spread the ball around Saturday, completing passes to nine different receivers.

LaPorta led Iowa with five catches for 24 yards, while Lachey and Nico Ragaini finished with four receptions apiece.

Working his way back from a broken bone in his foot, Ragaini said he is beginning to feel like his old self again.

“Every week is a little better,’’ Ragaini said.

He hopes he can say the same about the team’s play as well moving forward.

“I thought our offense had a bit of swag in the second half, which is good. We have to keep that going into next week,’’ Ragaini said. “We have to continue to grow and keep that swag with us.’’

Adding up: Linebackers Seth Benson and Jack Campbell led the Hawkeye defense with 14 and 11 tackles respectively.

Benson’s 14 tackles were a career high and came during the eighth game in his career when he has recorded at least 10 tackles.

Campbell also posted his eighth double-digit tackle total. His 11 stops allowed him to climb from 61st to 52nd on Iowa’s career tackle charts. He now has 227 tackles while wearing an Iowa uniform.

Taking care: Iowa played its third straight turnover-free football game Saturday.

That’s the longest stretch of games without a turnover since the Hawkeyes strung together three straight games without giving the ball away in 2019 games against Rutgers, Iowa State and Middle Tennessee State.

Slow start: In falling behind Michigan 13-0 at halftime, Iowa dealt with multiple firsts.

The Hawkeyes were held without a point in the first quarter for the first time this season and failed to score the opening half for the first time since falling behind 20-0 at Wisconsin last season, a stretch of 10 games.

The Wolverines scored their lone touchdown of the half on a 16-yard carry by Ronnie Bell, the first rushing touchdown allowed by the Iowa defense this season.

And, when Jake Moody hit the second of his two second-quarter field goals, the Hawkeyes had allowed more than 10 points in a game for the first time in 2022.

Banks field: Brad Banks, the quarterback of Iowa’s 2002 team which went unbeaten in Big Ten play and ended the season in the Orange Bowl, was the Hawkeyes’ honorary captain Saturday.

The Heisman Trophy runner-up was joined by teammates from that 2002 team in celebrating the 20th anniversary of its championship season.

The group was among a number of former Iowa teams celebrating milestones Saturday, including the Hawkeyes’ 1972 baseball leam celebrating the 50th anniversary of the program’s only berth in the College World Series.

Iowa’s 1997 Big Ten championship softball team, 1998 women’s basketball Big Ten championship team and 1998 Big Ten wrestling championship team were also recognized on the field at halftime.

Also during Saturday’s game, former Hawkeye Tony Moeaki was recognized as this year’s America Needs Farmers Wall of Honor recipient and players on the Iowa women’s basketball team received Big Ten championship rings.