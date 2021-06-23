Things beginning to feel more normal for Iowa football

He’s just not certain yet what it all will mean as athletes gain greater opportunities to benefit from their own name.

“I know in my case and probably the coaching staff’s case, we’re going to be really leaning on the people who do understand the ins and outs of this,’’ Ferentz said.

“It’s like any changes that come along. You try to navigate and do as best you can for you and your institutions. It’s probably going to be different everywhere would be my guess.’’

Expanded field: Ferentz said he supports the proposed expansion of the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams.

“What I don’t like about the four-team thing is that it’s kind of a win-it-all mentality which is what the NFL is,’’ Ferentz said. “The only teams happy in the NFL are the first-year staffs who show improvement or the teams that get to the top and really, the only one of those who is happy is the one that wins the Super Bowl.’’

Preseason recognition: Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum was named a first-team preseason all-American on Tuesday by Phil Steele Publications, which also named running back Tyler Goodson to its fourth team.