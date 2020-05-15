The Last Dance: Waterloo's McCausland recalls his moment with Jordan

“So, JR and I are in our shirts and JR is about to jump for the opening tip and you hear this murmur, noise from the other side of the gym. The cheers start to come and here comes Michael, just walking onto the court in his Carolina blue shirt. He walks out and says, ‘OK, one of you shirts has got to go, and I’m playing for the shirts.’

“JR and I look at each other and were like. ‘I’m not going anywhere.’ But there is one kid that volunteers and just walked off.”

McCausland surmises that kid regrets that decision to this day.

McCausland, Koch, a native of Peoria, Ill., along with Ben Caton, a starting guard for the 1997 Utah Elite Eight team and a forward from Bradley whose name has escaped McCausland and Koch, easily won the game with Jordan as their fifth.

“Of course we win, we had Michael Jordan on our team, right,” laughs McCausland. “After it is over the director comes out and says, ‘I need four new shirts and five new skins to play with and against him,’ and like I’ve said, there are 30 or more of us counselors, so plenty of volunteers.

“But Michael isn’t having any of that. He turns to the director and says, ‘Nope! We won. I got my squad and we are running all night.’”