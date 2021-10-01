Tagovailoa will present Iowa's defense a different challenge

IOWA CITY – Several quality quarterbacks have challenged the Iowa defense during the opening weeks of the football season, but none have been quite like Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa.

Not Indiana’s Michael Penix Jr.

Not Iowa State’s Brock Purdy.

Tagovailoa is at the controls of a big-play attack that has been the Big Ten’s most productive passing game heading into Friday’s 7 p.m. match-up between 4-0 teams at Maryland Stadium.

“If we let him outside the pocket, he’s a little dangerous. He’ll do that with ease and it’s amazing how easy he gets out there, but he’s always looking downfield when he gets out there,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

“He will run it, but he’s trying to make a play and that’s really scary. They force you to stay back in coverage, but when he breaks contain, that’s a dilemma for any defensive player.’’

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound junior followed Terrapins coach Mike Locksley to College Park from Alabama, where Tagovailoa’s older brother, current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, thrived.

He moved into a starting role at Maryland a year ago, worked through a few growing pains and now averages a Big Ten-best 355 passing yards per game.

Tagovailoa has thrown 10 touchdown passes and matches Iowa’s Spencer Petras with just one interception this season.

He’s found a comfort zone under center, completed a league-leading 75.6 percent of his passes, connecting on 111-of-147 attempts for 1,340 yards and while he primarily works out of the pocket, Tagovailoa is a threat whenever the ball is in his hands.

“We’ve seen good quarterbacks, but he’s his own great player,’’ Iowa free safety Jack Koerner said. “It goes back to the same way we prepared for a Penix or Purdy. We know what can hurt us and we know what their strengths are. We just have to try to limit them.’’

Senior Dontay Demus, who leads the Big Ten with an average of 111.5 receiving yards per game, and sophomore Rakim Jarrett provide Tagovailoa with two productive targets.

They have combined to catch 41 passes for 771 yards and six touchdowns, making them the second-most prolific duo on any team in college football.

Demus has caught a pass in 26 consecutive games and ranks third in the Big Ten with an average of six catches per game and three touchdown receptions this season.

He is joined by Jarrett and Jeshaun Jones in topping 200 receiving yards this season as part of a group of five Terrapins who have caught at least 12 passes this season.

“Their threat of the vertical pass game, that’s going to be a challenge, especially for the linebackers’’ Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell said. “We’re going to have to get in the deeper areas to get underneath those dig routes.’’

Iowa is accustomed to seeing opponents line up with three receivers on the field, something Maryland will do frequently.

“A lot of teams give us that look, so we know what we’re getting into,’’ Koerner said. “But, they’ve definitely got our attention. They have a very good, very explosive offense and they like the big play.’’

Few teams enjoy the success that Maryland has had in making it all work.

“They’ve got some good athletes, and a good athlete at quarterback, too,’’ Koerner said. “For us, it’s going to be all about limiting the big plays, but that has been the bread and butter for Iowa since this staff got here 20-some years ago.’’

It’s how the Hawkeyes deal with it that will make a difference as the Hawkeyes work to avoid looking beyond the Terrapins and toward next week’s match-up with fourth-ranked Penn State.

“We have to stay disciplined with our gaps and our eyes,’’ Campbell said. “It all starts on the back end with the defensive backs, the cornerbacks, safeties, and then with the linebackers. We have to make sure that we are all on the same page.’’

Remaining true to core fundamentals allowed Iowa to have success in its season-opening tests delivered by Indiana’s Penix and Iowa State’s Purdy.

The Hawkeyes intercepted three passes in each of those games.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but if you stay sound with the fundamentals, everything will work out,’’ Campbell said.

