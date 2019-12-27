SAN DIEGO — No regrets.
Preparing for his final start as Iowa’s quarterback, Nate Stanley wants tonight’s Holiday Bowl to be the culmination of what he has learned throughout his three seasons under center for the Hawkeyes.
“Every game has been a learning experience, some good, some bad, but always about learning from whatever transpires to become a more effective quarterback from one game to the next,’’ Stanley said.
Stanley’s objective since the day he first stepped on campus from Menomonie, Wis., has been to do whatever he could to put the Hawkeyes in a position for success.
“That’s where the pride comes from, it’s about doing things as part of a team,’’ Stanley said. “That’s always been the way I have approached the position.’’
Working toward his 39th consecutive start for 19th-ranked Iowa in the 7 p.m. matchup against 22nd-ranked USC at SDCCU Stadium, that mindset has positioned Stanley among the elite quarterbacks to ever play for the Hawkeyes.
His 66 touchdown passes rank second in school history to Chuck Long, who collected 74 over four seasons as a starter beginning in 1982.
Stanley takes the field against the Trojans needing 204 yards to pass Drew Tate for second on Iowa’s career passing yardage list.
The 6-foot-4, 242-pound Stanley has thrown for 8,089 yards during a starting career that began with a modest 8 of 15 passing effort against Wyoming in the Hawkeyes’ 2017 season-opener.
His effort that day was a winning one, the first of the 26 victories Iowa has celebrated with Stanley as its starting quarterback.
Only Long won more games for Iowa, and if the Hawkeyes are able to win a bowl game for a third straight year, Stanley will join Ricky Stanzi as the only Iowa quarterback to be perfect in three bowl games.
To Stanley, that would all mean one thing.
“That the team played well, that’s what every win has been about to me,’’ he said. “It’s never been about me. Any success we’ve had is a result of the work that everybody on the field puts into it.’’
While he has helped lead the Hawkeyes to top 10 victories over Ohio State in 2017 and Minnesota during the ongoing 9-3 season, there have been disappointments.
Iowa was unable to reach the Big Ten championship game during his three seasons as a starter.
The inability to get past Wisconsin, the only Western Division team Iowa did not defeat during Stanley’s tenure as a starter, hasn’t been easy for the Wisconsin native.
Stanley enters the Holiday Bowl with a career passing completion rate of 58.1 percent.
His percentage this season has been 59.3 percent, the highest completion rate of his career and a number that has grown with each season, but also a source of frustration at times.
“That’s the one thing I would have liked to have been better at,’’ Stanley said Tuesday.
“There are times when we don’t throw the ball a lot and we do throw the ball down the field a lot, so you can take it with a grain of salt, however you want to look at it.’’
You have free articles remaining.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz used two words Thursday to describe what Stanley has meant to the Iowa program.
He chose those words carefully, but settled on “steadiness and dependability’’ to describe how the Hawkeyes have benefited from Stanley’s presence.
“He’s been so steady and dependable. They go hand in hand. He’s been extremely steady and he is so dependable. He’s not unlike the quarterback USC has running their system,’’ Ferentz said, referencing the work of Trojans true freshman Kedon Slovis.
“Both of them are very poised, and their quarterback has shown that at a very early age. Nate has been that guy for us throughout his time here.’’
Stanley has worked to improve his consistency and has been successful in reducing his number of interceptions from 10 to 7 this season while his completion percentage has remained essentially flat from a year ago.
“The coaches put a lot on our quarterbacks on the field to make good decisions,’’ Stanley said. “We have the ability to check down on every play. I feel like through preparation, studying the playbook and meeting with coaches, I have a good handle on that.’’
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz agrees.
He first looks at the bottom line – the win total – and Stanley heads into his finale with a 26-12 record.
He has also orchestrated an offense that has averaged 27.8 points per game during his tenure as a starter.
Only six quarterbacks in Hawkeye history have led offenses that averaged more points during their career, led by the 37.3 points Iowa averaged during Mark Vlasic’s eight starts in 1986.
No Iowa quarterback since Nathan Chandler led an offense that averaged 28.7 points in 2003 has directed a higher-scoring Hawkeye offense.
“Nate’s come a long way,’’ Brian Ferentz said. “When I think of Nate, I look at a guy who has won a boatload of games as a starter and he has done it with grace and dignity. And, he has overcome some rough challenges. That’s probably his best attribute.’’
It’s those games when things weren’t going as expected and the way Stanley dealt with those situations that Brian Ferentz appreciates the most.
“If you’re going to be a competitor, things aren’t going to go your way all of the time. Nate has handled it all with class and grace, probably more so than other people along the way. I have a ton of respect for that.’’
To Stanley, that is simply part of the job description.
It also tells Stanley that there is still work to be done.
“I don’t think we’ve played a full 60 minutes yet and that’s probably what this game is going to take,’’ Stanley said. “We’ve played good competition, top 25 competition, and USC is up there with the teams we’ve seen. We have one more chance to put it all together, a full 60, and we need to get that done.’’
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley
Photos of Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley as he finishes out his career.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass during Friday's 27-24 victory at Nebraska.
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) fails to convert a 2-point play in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the …
Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) celebrates a 1st sack of Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) in the 1st quarter. T…
Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn beats Iowa's Nate Stanley to a fumble during the first half Saturday.
Penn State defensive tackle Robert Windsor, center, sacks Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley during the second half of Saturday's game in Iowa City.
Iowa players Cedrick Lattimore (95), Nate Stanley (4) and Michael Sleep-Dalton (22) walk onto the field before Saturday's win over Middle Tenn…
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, center, throws a pass during the first half of Saturday's victory over Middle Tennessee at Kinnick Stadium in I…
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) is sacked by Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college foot…
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, center, throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee Saturday …
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) is sacked by Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college foot…
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) is tackled by Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth (12) during Saturday's game in Ames.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley scrambles as he is chased by Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth during the first half Saturday.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley fires a pass during the first half of Saturday's game at Iowa State.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, left, hands off to running back Mekhi Sargent during the Hawkeyes Sept. 7 win in Iowa City.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent, left, and quarterback Nate Stanley, right, congratulate wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, center, after a t…
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley warms up before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, right, hugs Mississippi State punter Kody Schexnayder after Iowa defeated Mississippi State 27-22 during the Ou…
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass against Mississippi State during the first half of Tuesday's Outback Bowl. Stanley finished 21…
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) throws a pass against Mississippi State during the first half of the Outback Bowl last January.
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent (10) celebrates with teammates Noah Fant, left, and Nate Stanley (4) after scoring on a 15-yard run during Fri…
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass during the first half of the Hawkeyes' Nov. 23 win over Nebraska last season.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley gets a pass away under pressure from Northwestern's Nate Hall (32) last season. Stanley said Friday he's seen st…
Penn State's Robert Windsor (54) sacks Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the first half of last season's game in State College, Pa.
Indiana defensive back Marcelino Ball (42) tries to sack Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during Saturday's game in Bloomington, Indiana.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) calls a play out to the offense during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Satu…
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) runs from Northern Iowa linebacker Duncan Ferch (39) during the teams' September meeting in Iowa City a year ago.
Iowa State linebacker Willie Harvey, left, pressures Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley during last season's matchup in Iowa City.
Iowa State defensive end Matt Leo (89) pressures Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during last season's game in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, left, hands off to Mekhi Sargent during the Hawkeyes' win over Iowa State last season in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley jogs onto the field before a 2018 game in Iowa City.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a touchdown pass to tight end Noah Fant during a game against Nebraska last season.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, center, looks to hand off during a Sept. 30 game against Michigan State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.