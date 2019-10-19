IOWA CITY — Keith Duncan insists the only number that matters is one – as in one kick at a time.
The Iowa junior continued to be a consistent contributor to the Hawkeye offense Saturday, connecting on all four of his field goal attempts and adding a pair of extra points to accumulate 14 of the 26 points Iowa needed to hold off Purdue by six points.
“My job isn’t to keep stats,’’ Duncan said. “I’m focused on making the kick and having a one-rep mindset.’’
Duncan improved to 10 of 11 on the season in field goal tries of 40 yards or more, hitting from 44 and 42 yards against the Boilermakers in addition to hitting from 30 and 38 yards.
He credits strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle with helping him prepare for a workload that has seen Duncan hit 17 of 19 field goal tries and all 16 of his extra-point attempts.
“Coach Doyle has done a pretty good job of getting us the extra strength and putting us through programs to increase explosiveness,’’ Duncan said. “Part of it is a mental aspect. It’s 100 degrees outside at these workouts. That’s mental strength. It’s part physical, but it’s all mental.’’
Duncan had a little extra motivation Saturday. The Weddington, N.C., native grew up near Purdue kicker J.D. Dellinger, a Charlotte native who hit a pair of field goals and two extra points for the Boilermakers.
“We talk all the time and we’ve been friends forever,’’ he said. “Our high schools played each other every year, so this was one I wanted to get.’’
WELCH SITS: Iowa’s leading tackler missed Saturday’s game with an injury.
Middle linebacker Kristian Welch, who tops the Hawkeye tackle charts with 47 stops this season, suffered an injury in Iowa’s game against Penn State a week ago, getting “nicked up,’’ as coach Kirk Ferentz put it.
Redshirt freshman Dillon Doyle started in place of Welch at the middle linebacker spot, a position that also saw true freshman Jack Campbell get plenty of snaps Saturday.
“Kristian did a fantastic job. He quizzed us all week and had us ready go,’’ Doyle said. “We also knew both of the guys behind us would have us in the right spots. When you can have that kind of trust in those guys, it really was a help.’’
Campbell finished with four tackles and Doyle recorded one in the win.
