Sports briefs

Basketball
- University of Iowa women's basketball senior Kathleen Doyle has been named an AP Third Team All-American, the Associated Press announced Thursday.
The LaGrange Park, Illinois, native finished the season ranking in the top-50 nationally in five statistical categories, including sixth in the nation in total assists (189).
Iowa State's Ashley Joens was an honorable mention pick.
- Wartburg College coach Bob Amsberry was selected as one of eight finalists for the WBCA NCAA Division III coach of the year award on Thursday.
Cedar Falls native and Wartburg senior Emma Gerdes also secured her second honorable mention honor from the WBCA.
Football
- The Los Angeles Rams have released Todd Gurley, their superstar running back with a massive contract and a troubling injury history.
The Rams made the move Thursday, several minutes before $10.5 million in the three-time Pro Bowl selection's contract became fully guaranteed.
The Rams also cut veteran linebacker Clay Matthews after just one season with his hometown club.