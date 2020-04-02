You are the owner of this article.
Sports briefs
Griffin Ness

Griffin Ness

Hockey

  • The Waterloo Black Hawks announced their 2019-20 awards Wednesday.

Team captain Griffin Ness was voted the Most Valuable Player by his teammates. Ness had 20 goals and 24 assists and ranked second in scoring for the Black Hawks.

“Griffin led the team, on and off the ice, with words and actions,” Black Hawks head coach P.K. O’Handley said. “This recognition from his teammates is absolutely fitting.”

Other team awards were given to Jacob Jeannette (Most Improved), Connor Caponi (Hardest Worker), Xander Lamppa (Unsung Hero), Gabriel Carriere (Rookie of the Year) and defenseman Aaron Bohlinger was honored with the team’s Community Service Award for volunteering the most hours for various team appearances and projects.

Basketball

  • University of Iowa junior Luka Garza became the first men’s basketball player to be named to the John Wooden Award All-America Team. The announcement was made on Wednesday by The Los Angeles Athletic Club.

Joining Garza on the elite squad is Udoka Azubuike (Kansas), Devon Dotson (Kansas), Malachi Flynn (San Diego State), Obi Toppin (Dayton), Myles Powell (Seton Hall), Markus Howard (Marquette), Filip Petrusev (Gonzaga), Payton Pritchard (Oregon), and Cassius Winston (Michigan State).

The presentation of the John Wooden Award to the men’s most outstanding college basketball player will take place on April 7, during the 4 p.m. (CT) edition of SportsCenter on ESPN.

