Sports briefs

Wrestling
The National Wrestling Coaches Association announced Wednesday that University of Iowa head wrestling coach Tom Brands
- has been named 2020 NWCA National Coach of the Year.
The NWCA coaching honor is the second of Brands’ career. He first won the award in 2008 following Iowa’s national championship.
The 2020 Hawkeyes were favored to win their fourth NCAA title under Brands. Iowa entered the 2020 NCAA Championships with three top seeds, including Hodge Trophy winner Spencer Lee, nine wrestlers seeded eighth or better, and another seeded 11th. A team title would have been the 24th in program history.
Hockey
Former Waterloo Black Hawks defenseman Dylan Samberg
- , who won two NCAA national championships at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, has signed with the Winnipeg Jets.
Samberg was a second round selection by Winnipeg in the 2017 NHL Draft.
Samberg completed his junior collegiate season last month. The 21-year-old played in 109 games and finished +44 at the college level.
In addition to his experiences at Minnesota-Duluth, Samberg was twice chosen to represent the United States during the World Junior Championships.
