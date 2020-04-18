Sports briefs

Wrestling
The National Wrestling Coaches Association
- announced Friday that 10 University of Iowa wrestlers have earned All-America honors for the 2020 NCAA wrestling season.
Nine Hawkeyes — Spencer Lee, Austin DeSanto, Max Murin, Pat Lugo, Kaleb Young, Alex Marinelli, Michael Kemerer, Jacob Warner, and Tony Cassioppi — were named first-team All-Americans. Abe Assad was named a second-team All-American.
Iowa was the only NCAA Division I school in the country with 10 All-Americans, and the only team with nine first-teamers. It marks the seventh time in school history, and first since 1995, that nine Hawkeyes earned first-team All-America honors. This year is the first in program history that all 10 Hawkeyes were named to an All-America team.
The University of Northern Iowa’s
- Taylor Lujan and Bryce Steier were named first team All-Americans by the NWCA. Michael Blockhus, Max Thomsen and Carty Isley earned honorable mention.
The NWCA recognizes awards its All-American honor based on achievements in the NCAA national championship. This year, due to the cancelation of the championship, the association awarded All-American honors based on each wrestler’s overall body of work through the conference tournaments.
Golf
University of Iowa men’s golf senior Alex Schaake and sophomore Gonzalo Leal Montero
- were selected to the Division I PING All-Midwest Region Team. The announcement was made by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).
This marks the 12th straight season that a Hawkeye was named to the All-Midwest Region Team and the 10th time in 12 years Iowa has had multiple student-athletes earn all-region honors.
Hockey
Waterloo Black Hawks
- season ticket renewals continue from now through May 4th.
Before that day, those who were 2019-20 season ticket holders have the first right to renew and keep their seat or terrace reserved position on the rail around the concourse. Season ticket rates are unchanged from last season, and eight-month payment plans are available.
