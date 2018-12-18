Basketball
- University of Iowa men’s basketball junior forward Cordell Pemsl underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday afternoon. The announcement came Tuesday by head coach Fran McCaffery.
"Cordell’s procedure removed hardware near his knee from a previous surgery when he was in high school," said McCaffery.
Pemsl (6-foot-8, 230 pounds) has seen action in only two games this season, playing 13 minutes against UMKC (Nov. 8) and 18 minutes versus Iowa State (Dec. 6).
"I tried to give playing this season another shot in the Iowa State game, but after a week of rest and recovery, the chronic irritation caused by the hardware has remained resulting in my inability to play in Saturday’s game versus UNI," Pemsl said. "After further discussions with the medical staff, we determined that the best course of action is to correct the problem at this time."
The native of Dubuque has played in 68 career games, averaging 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Football
- Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell was rewarded again by the American Football Coaches Association, earning AFCA Region 4 Coach of the Year for the second-straight season, the organization announced Tuesday.
Campbell, who has a 54-33 overall record in seven seasons as a head coach, led the Cyclones to one of their best seasons in school history, ending the regular season with an 8-4 record and a trip to the Valero Alamo Bowl vs. Washington State.
Iowa State’s 16 wins since 2017 ties for the best two-year winning stretch in school history. The Cyclones are currently No. 25 in the Associated Press poll, the latest ISU has been ranked in the AP poll since 1976.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.