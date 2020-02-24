Sports briefs: Iowa baseball, softball earns weekly awards

Baseball

University of Iowa senior Grant Judkins has been named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week on Monday.

Judkins threw six shutout innings during the Hawkeyes' 4-1 victory over No. 18 Arizona on Saturday, improving to 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA in two starts.

Softball

Freshman Nia Carter of the University of Iowa was named the Big Ten Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week.

Carter batted .744 (10-14) in five games with four RBIs at the Hawai'i Invitational. She becomes the first Hawkeye freshman to also win the Player of the Week honor.

