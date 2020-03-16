Sports briefs: Garza named first team All-American

Basketball
University of Iowa junior Luka Garza
- was named a first team All-American by CBS Sports, NBC Sports and USA Today on Monday.
Joining Garza on all three of the five-player lists are Dayton’s Obi Toppin, Udoka Azbuike of Kansas, Marquette’s Markus Howard, and Oregon’s Payton Pritchard.
Last week, the Sporting News tabbed Garza its National Player of the Year and a first team All-American. Garza is the first player in Iowa history to earn national player of the year distinction.
The Washington, D.C., native is a finalist for five national awards: Naismith Trophy, Oscar Robertson Trophy, Wooden Award, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, and the Lute Olson Award.
Football
The Minnesota Vikings and Kirk Cousins
- agreed on Monday to a two-year, $66 million contract extension, giving the quarterback another eight-figure influx of guaranteed money and providing the team some immediate salary-cap relief.
Cousins was entering the final season of the fully guaranteed, three-year, $84 million contract he signed as a free agent in 2018. He was scheduled to count $31 million against the salary cap, but this new pact will reduce by $10 million the team’s charge for 2020, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been finalized.
Cousins will be guaranteed $61 million at signing. His $35 million base salary for the 2022 season would also become fully guaranteed a year from now, meaning he’s likely locked in for $96 million over the next three seasons.
You have free articles remaining.
Hockey
The NHL
- is pushing back the possibility of resuming its season by several weeks, if not a month or more.
The league and NHL Players’ Association told players Monday they can go home — even out of North America — and must self-isolate through March 27 while the season is on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic. But the NHL also cautioned that it will not be able to even provide guidance on the potential reopening of team practices for another 45 days, which could push any potential return to play into May.
Basketball
What started as a 30-day hiatus for the NBA
- is looking increasingly like it will stretch at least into June as the United States continues to deal with a growing number of coronavirus cases.
The NBA and its teams reportedly are preparing for a possible return to action in mid to late June according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Baseball
Major League Baseball
- pushed back opening day until mid-May at the earliest on Monday.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement following a conference call with executives of the 30 teams.
“The clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins,” the commissioner’s office said in a statement.