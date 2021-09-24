Spencer Petras wants more production

“If it’s Tuesday, my thoughts are on what I can do to make it the best Tuesday it can be,’’ Petras said. “That’s all you can do in any given day. Then, we all go to class, get a good night’s rest and come back on Wednesday and make it the best Wednesday it can be. If we stack those days up, things will work out.’’

Ferentz said Iowa felt good about the potential it saw in Petras going back to when he was being recruited out of Marin Catholic High School in northern California.

“We felt really good about him, just the kind of person he is,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s really a top-notch guy. He really likes football. It’s in his blood and is important to him. He’s really conscientious, great work ethic.’’

Petras turned that into growth throughout his first season as the Hawkeyes’ starter, into the offseason and now as his second year of taking snaps from all-American center Tyler Linderbaum progresses.

So far this season, Petras has completed 49-of-84 passes for 450 yards and two touchdowns, a 58.3-percent completion rate that has grown each week following his 11-of-21 effort in Iowa’s season-opening win over Indiana.