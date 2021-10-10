Spencer Petras said it was tough getting off the field

IOWA CITY — For Spencer Petras, the hard part wasn’t keeping things together when things didn’t look particularly good Saturday for the Iowa football team.

The hard part wasn’t connecting with Nico Ragaini for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown pass.

The hardest part for the third-ranked Hawkeyes’ quarterback was fighting his way through the thousands of fans who spilled onto the Kinnick Stadium turf to celebrate Iowa’s 23-20 victory over fourth-ranked Penn State.

"I must have tapped on the helmet a thousand times on my way off the field," Petras said. "It was crazy."

There were times Saturday not a lot made sense for the Hawkeyes, who overcame their largest deficit in almost two seasons to remain unbeaten at the midpoint of their 12-game regular-season schedule.

"The coaches just kept reminding us that this was a 60-minute game, that we had to keep fighting," free safety Jack Koerner said.

It took 60 minutes for the Hawkeyes to overcome an early 14-point deficit and hand the Nittany Lions their first loss in six games this season.

Ragaini scored the game-deciding touchdown with 6 minutes, 28 seconds remaining on a 44-yard pass from Petras, but it took a fourth-down stop and then an interception by Matt Hankins to seal the victory.

"I had all the confidence in the world that we could get it done," Hankins said. "The first half, things were a little iffy for the whole team, but we got it together."

The Hawkeyes had trailed since the opening quarter before Petras waited for the right moment to hit a wide-open Ragaini on the first play of a drive.

Petras waited for a blitz-free opportunity — a rarity in Saturday’s game from an aggressive Penn State defense — and called the play Ragaini had been waiting for.

"We had it in our back pocket, waiting for the right moment all game," Petras said.

The junior quarterback rolled right and threw left to Ragaini, who was open on the left side of the field.

He caught the ball in stride just inside the 20-yard line, took off toward the left sideline and lunged into the end zone for the score that erased the 20-16 lead Penn State held.

"We worked on it all week," Ragaini said. "We knew if the guy bit, it would be there. But, it had to be the right time. Spence threw a great ball."

The third field goal of the game by Caleb Shudak — a 35-yard connection with 8:08 left in the game — positioned Iowa to take the lead on Ragaini’s first touchdown reception of the season.

Hankins and a defense that limited Penn State to 95 yards of offense in the second half then thwarted any hopes the Nittany Lions’ had of regaining the lead.

"We came out after halftime ready for war," Hankins said. "We were going to find a way to get the job done."

Iowa needed to rally following a slow start on both sides of the ball.

The Hawkeyes’ defense was struggling to deal with the tempo-based attack the Nittany Lions were running and Petras hit just of 1-of-9 passes in the opening quarter before connecting on 16 of his final 22 attempts over the final three quarters.

"We got off to a tough start, but we kept working," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "We kept pushing forward."

The Hawkeyes needed to after falling behind by a double-digit margin for the first time in 18 games less than 12 minutes after kickoff.

The Nittany Lions used touchdown runs of two yards by Noah Cain and four yards by Sean Clifford to open a 14-3 lead with 3:21 remaining in the first quarter.

Clifford’s carry, which completed a four-play, 39-yard drive that followed Petras’ second interception of the season, left the Hawkeyes in a double-digit hole for the first time since trailing 21-6 during a 2019 game at Wisconsin.

"The biggest thing when you get down like that is to just keep it one play at a time," said Petras, who threw for 195 yards to complement the 88 Tyler Goodson gained on the ground.

The Nittany Lions’ scores came after Iowa capitalized on the first of three first-half interceptions collected by Hawkeye defenders.

Jestin Jacobs stepped in front of a Clifford pass intended for Jahan Dotson on Penn State’s first snap of the game, giving Iowa the football at the Nittany Lions’ 8-yard line.

Petras was sacked for a nine-yard loss on third down, forcing the Hawkeyes to settle for a 34-yard Caleb Shudak field goal.

Penn State was intercepted twice more in the half, the fourth time in six games Iowa has picked off at least three passes.

Jack Koerner collected a Clifford pass in the end zone with 5:33 to go in the opening quarter two plays before Jaquan Brisker picked off Petras.

Clifford wasn’t around to throw a third interception, exiting after taking a hit from Jack Campbell on a third-down incompletion just under two minutes into the second quarter.

As Clifford headed to the medical tent before eventually watching the second half in street clothes, the first of Jordan Stout’s two field goals added to the Nittany Lions’ lead.

Stout hit from 32 yards with 12:31 to go in the first half, giving Penn State a 17-3 advantage.

Iowa (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) answered with an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a stretched-out Charlie Jones trimming the Nittany Lions’ lead to the halftime margin of 17-10 on a 9-yard pass from Petras with 7:08 remaining in the second quarter.

Ta’Quan Roberson, Clifford’s replacement, was intercepted by Riley Moss with 1:31 to go in the half, but Iowa was unable to capitalize.

The teams traded field goals in the third quarter, with Stout hitting from 44 yards and Shudak answering from 48 to keep Iowa within a 20-13 score heading into the final quarter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.