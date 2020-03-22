Spencer Lee is trophy finalist

IOWA CITY -- University of Iowa junior Spencer Lee has been named a finalist for the 2020 WIN Magazine/Culture House Dan Hodge Trophy, presented by ASICS and awarded annually to the nation’s most dominant college wrestler.
You have free articles remaining.
Lee joins West Virginia’s Noah Adams, Northwestern’s Ryan Deakin, Princeton’s Pat Glory, Stanford’s Shane Griffith, Ohio State’s Kollin Moore, Minnesota’s Gable Steveson and Cornell’s Charles Tucker as finalist.
Only four of Lee’s 18 matches this fall went the entire seven minutes. The two-time national champion was named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Year after out-scoring his 18 opponents, 234-18.