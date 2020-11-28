Special play by special teams unit carries Iowa

“We’ve had a lot of good players over the years cut their teeth, get their feet wet playing special teams,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “It’s so important, especially when you have a real high-energy guy. It spreads to other guys.’’

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ferentz said Roberts has been “extraordinary,’’ on special teams, and is showing good growth as a cornerback that will benefit him in the future.

“In the preseason, he was really humming on special teams. You could tell it was important to him, he was committed, and boy, he plays with a lot of energy and toughness that elevates the whole group.’’

Roberts said Taylor’s skill in punting the ball is helping create opportunities.

“He has multiple types of punts and when he kicks it, he can put all sorts of spin on them,’’ Roberts said. “They can’t be easy to catch.’’

Roberts said he is simply trying to add to the degree of difficulty.

“We know that Tory is going to put a good kick on the ball. I’m just trying to get downfield and put myself in a good position to go get that ball,’’ Roberts said, adding that special teams coordinator LeVar Woods does a good job of preparing his players.