College women
BIG TEN
Iowa 1, Michigan 0
NORTHERN SUN
Upper Iowa 1, Minn.-Duluth 0
Minot St. 2, SW Minnesota St. 0
Winona St. 1, St. Cloud St. 0
Bemidji St. 3, Minn. St.-Mankato 2
Augustana 2, Minn. St.-Moorhead 0
U-Mary 1, Sioux Falls 0
Northern St. 4, Wayne St. 3
Concordia-St. Paul 2, Minn.-Crookston 0
IOWA COLLEGE
Ripon 2, Cornell 0
St. Norbert 2, Grinnell 1
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Northeast 5, Northeastern 3
College men
MID-AMERICA INTERCOLLEGIATE
Lindenwood 4, Upper Iowa 1
IOWA COLLEGE
Cornell 3, Ripon 0
St. Norbert 2, Grinnell 0
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Northeastern 2, Northeast 0
