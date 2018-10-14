Try 1 month for 99¢
College women

BIG TEN

Iowa 1, Michigan 0

NORTHERN SUN

Upper Iowa 1, Minn.-Duluth 0

Minot St. 2, SW Minnesota St. 0

Winona St. 1, St. Cloud St. 0

Bemidji St. 3, Minn. St.-Mankato 2

Augustana 2, Minn. St.-Moorhead 0

U-Mary 1, Sioux Falls 0

Northern St. 4, Wayne St. 3

Concordia-St. Paul 2, Minn.-Crookston 0

IOWA COLLEGE

Ripon 2, Cornell 0

St. Norbert 2, Grinnell 1

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Northeast 5, Northeastern 3

College men

MID-AMERICA INTERCOLLEGIATE

Lindenwood 4, Upper Iowa 1

IOWA COLLEGE

Cornell 3, Ripon 0

St. Norbert 2, Grinnell 0

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Northeastern 2, Northeast 0

