College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Drake 2, Northern Iowa 1

Missouri St. 1, Evansville 0

Loyola 2, Valparaiso 0

Illinois St. 3, Indiana St. 1

AMERICAN RIVERS

Luther 2, Coe 1

Wartburg 2, Loras 1

Central 3, Buena Vista 0

Dubuque 1, Neb. Wesleyan 0, OT

Culver-Stockton 4, Simpson 1

IOWA COLLEGE

St. Olaf 2, Grinnell 1

College men

AMERICAN RIVERS

Loras 2, Wartburg 1, 2 OTs

Luther 4, Coe 0

Central 1, Buena Vista 0

Simpson 1, St. Mary's (Minn.) 0

Neb. Wesleyan 2, Dubuque 1

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Iowa Central 11, Scott 1

