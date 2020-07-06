Smith-Marsette wants to lead productive group

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As he prepares for the start of his senior season, Ihmir Smith-Marsette finds himself standing at the intersection of productivity and possibility.

Smith-Marsette was part of the Iowa’s most productive receiving corps in nearly a decade last season, a group that arguably this fall could develop into the Hawkeyes best collection of receivers in coach Kirk Ferentz’s 22 seasons.

It’s the development part of the equation that intrigues Smith-Marsette, one of the reasons he quickly brushed aside thoughts of an early departure for the NFL draft to see just how good he can become.

“If anybody ever says they don’t need to work on anything, they’re lying unless they’re Jerry Rice, Randy Moss or somebody like that,’’ Smith-Marsette said during a video conference earlier this summer.

After catching 44 balls for 722 yards last season, Smith-Marsette has focused his offseason energies on developing the ability to gain separation at the line of scrimmage and get in and out of the top of his routes, something he believes will allow him to become an even bigger threat in the Hawkeye offense.