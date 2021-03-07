Seniors spearhead Hawkeye win in final appearance at Carver-Hawkeye Arena

The victory sends the Hawkeyes (20-7, 14-6 Big Ten) into the postseason on a roll, but it remains to be seen whether or not junior Joe Wieskamp will be rolling with them.

The junior forward suffered a lower leg injury during a scramble for a loose ball with 8 minutes, 16 seconds remaining in the first half. He laid on the court, groping in pain at his right ankle and needed to be assisted to the locker room. He watched the second half in a protective boot.

McCaffery said he did not know the severity of the injury but said it helps that the Hawkeyes do not play again until Friday night in the final quarterfinal game of the Big Ten tournament, possibly against this same Wisconsin team.

Wieskamp was in the midst of one of the best stretches of his career when the injury occurred. He made all five shots he attempted, all with a hand in his face, and scored 12 points in 12 minutes to help the Hawkeyes compile a double-digit lead.

“He looked like he was on his way to 40 today,’’ McCaffery said. “He was really moving well with the ball, without the ball, playing with great confidence.’’