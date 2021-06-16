Schaake brothers will compete in PGA events

Former University of Iowa golfers and Waterloo Open amateur champions Carson Schaake and Alex Schaake will each compete in a PGA Tour event over the next four weeks.

Carson qualified and will compete in the 121st U.S. Open later this week at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California (June 17-20), while Alex earned a sponsor exemption in next month’s John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois (July 8-11).

Carson, who was a four-year lettermen from 2013-17, posted a 9-under-par to win the 26-hole sectional qualifying event at Springfield Country Club in Ohio last week. Carson fired a 2-under-par 68 and 7-under-par 63 to place on top of the 77-player leaderboard. Alex will be caddying for his older brother this week.

Alex recently concluded his five-year Hawkeye career as the program’s most decorated student-athlete. The two-time Big Ten Player of the Year earned GolfWeek honorable mention All-American honors in 2021. He placed second or better in four of his last six tournaments in 2021 to finish No. 13 in the inaugural PGA Tour University rankings. By virtue of placing in the top 15, Alex earned Forme Tour membership this summer. Alex is the only athlete in program history to earn all-conference recognition four times and one of three to earn All-Region accolades.