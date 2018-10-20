College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa 3, Valparaiso 0
American Rivers
Wartburg 5, Simpson 0
Luther 2, Central 0
Loras 4, Coe 2
Dubuque 3, Buena Vista 0
Iowa college
St. Norbert 1, Cornell 0, 2 OTs
Grinnell 2, Monmouth 1, OT
College men
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Mid-American Intercollegiate
Upper Iowa 1, Oklahoma Baptist 0
American Rivers
Wartburg 1, Simpson 0
Luther 2, Central 0
Loras 3, Coe 0
Dubuque 2, Buena Vista 0
Iowa college
St. Norbert 1, Cornell 0
Grinnell 1, Monmouth 0
Iowa community college
Region IX quarterfinals
Iowa Western 1, Iowa Central 0
Indian Hills 2, NIACC 1
