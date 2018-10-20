Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art soccer

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa 3, Valparaiso 0

American Rivers

Wartburg 5, Simpson 0

Luther 2, Central 0

Loras 4, Coe 2

Dubuque 3, Buena Vista 0

Iowa college

St. Norbert 1, Cornell 0, 2 OTs

Grinnell 2, Monmouth 1, OT

College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Mid-American Intercollegiate

Upper Iowa 1, Oklahoma Baptist 0

American Rivers

Wartburg 1, Simpson 0

Luther 2, Central 0

Loras 3, Coe 0

Dubuque 2, Buena Vista 0

Iowa college

St. Norbert 1, Cornell 0

Grinnell 1, Monmouth 0

Iowa community college

Region IX quarterfinals

Iowa Western 1, Iowa Central 0

Indian Hills 2, NIACC 1

