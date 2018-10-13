Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art soccer

College women

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Evansville 0, Drake 0, 2 OTs

Illinois St. 3, Loyola 2

Missouri St. 1, Valparaiso 1, 2 OTs

American Rivers

Wartburg 1, Luther 0

Neb. Wesleyan 4, Central 1

Loras 6, Simpson 0

Iowa college

Cornell 3, Lawrence 0

Grinnell 3, Ripon 2

Iowa community college

Southeastern 1, Iowa Lakes 0, 2 OTs

Iowa Central 3, Northeast 1

Indian Hills 13, Dakota County 0

College men

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers

Luther 2, Wartburg 2, 2 OTs

Wis.-Platteville 1, Dubuque 0

Central 2, Neb. Wesleyan 1

Simpson 5, Loras 2

Iowa college

Cornell 2, Lawrence 1

Grinnell 4, Ripon 1

Iowa community college

Iowa Western 1, Hawkeye 0, 2 OTs

NIACC 5, Scott 0

Indian Hills 11, Dakota County 1

Iowa Lakes 11, Southeastern 0

Iowa Central 3, Northeast 1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments