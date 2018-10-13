College women
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Evansville 0, Drake 0, 2 OTs
Illinois St. 3, Loyola 2
Missouri St. 1, Valparaiso 1, 2 OTs
American Rivers
Wartburg 1, Luther 0
Neb. Wesleyan 4, Central 1
Loras 6, Simpson 0
Iowa college
Cornell 3, Lawrence 0
Grinnell 3, Ripon 2
Iowa community college
Southeastern 1, Iowa Lakes 0, 2 OTs
Iowa Central 3, Northeast 1
Indian Hills 13, Dakota County 0
College men
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
American Rivers
Luther 2, Wartburg 2, 2 OTs
Wis.-Platteville 1, Dubuque 0
Central 2, Neb. Wesleyan 1
Simpson 5, Loras 2
Iowa college
Cornell 2, Lawrence 1
Grinnell 4, Ripon 1
Iowa community college
Iowa Western 1, Hawkeye 0, 2 OTs
NIACC 5, Scott 0
Indian Hills 11, Dakota County 1
Iowa Lakes 11, Southeastern 0
Iowa Central 3, Northeast 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.