League reports
SENIOR CLASSIC -- Boys: Chris Little 545-208, Ben Melcher 518, Nick Peterson 210. Girls: Ashlee Snapp 527-231, Steph Burge 477, Soleil Morgan 192.
SPLIT ENDS -- Boys: Owen Brinker 453-176, Tanner Werkmeister 437-161, Tristan Hyde 161. Girls: Ainslee Montgomery 479-195, Kadence Hyde 419-167.
CADILLAC CRUISERS -- Boys: Jake Melcher 339-134, Cody Torey 265-134, Boston Wolford 116. Girls: Gracie Gates 330-117, Mackenzie Gates 63.
MAPLE LANES -- Men: Larry Standing 579-206, Phillip Powell 538-204, Russ Miller 513, Mike Groenewald 211. Women: Trish Edler 501-179, Meredith Standing 481, Madison Standing 471-184, Paullette Standing 165.
