Relationships made returning to Iowa an easy decision for Campbell

IOWA CITY — Jack Campbell’s first season as a starter in the Iowa Hawkeyes defense could not have gone much better for the former Cedar Falls Tiger.

After finishing second in the Big Ten in tackles with 143, Campbell earned All-Big Ten first-team honors from the media and third-team honors from the coaches. He also finished as a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, an annual award given to the top linebacker in college football.

Although he always wanted to play college football, Campbell’s breakout season came as a bit of a surprise to the linebacker himself.

“It has always been a dream of mine to come here and make an impact,” Campbell said. “But, never in my wildest dreams did I think I would have this stage that I have right now…I am not that special. People need to realize that I just show up hungry to work every single day. No matter if I was on the fifth string or the first string, I would approach everything the same way I do right now.”

A three-star outside linebacker prospect in the class of 2019, Campbell’s fit as an inside linebacker at the next level was not always obvious. However, Campbell stepped into a starting role and capitalized on it, playing his way into consideration for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Yet, on January 12--three months before the draft--Campbell announced on Twitter he made the “easy choice” and would return to Iowa for the 2022 season, his fourth with the program.

During Iowa football media on Friday, Campbell elaborated on why he chose to stay for his senior season.

“The reason I came back is I like the people around here,” Campbell said. “That is the most important thing to me right now--the relationships I have...that is something that money cannot buy.”

Hammering home the importance of the people associated with the program, Campbell described the opportunity to play for the Hawkeyes and ‘put on for the state of Iowa’ as a blessing and a dream.

The high regard which Campbell holds his relationship with his family, friends and teammates is not new for Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace or fellow linebacker Seth Benson.

“Jack is a great leader,” Wallace said. “Jack is really good around the guys…I would describe him as a giver. Jack is always trying to give...He is a team guy. He is a very passionate kid…I say that in regards to whatever it is that he is doing. He is doing it with passion.”

Benson, who arrived at Iowa one year before Campbell, described Campbell as a great friend and great teammate.

"He is a quiet guy," Benson said. "I love hanging out with him. We do a lot of hunting together. [I am] very fortunate to have his friendship--the brother that he is."

Wallace, who has coached linebackers at Iowa since 2016, added that Jack’s leadership and giving nature hold some of the most value to his return to the program in 2022.

“Anytime you get an individual like that, that pours all of himself into everybody else, it is pretty special,” Wallace said. “He has been the same since he came to camp. He has never deviated from that…Jack Campbell has been Jack Campbell.”

Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz also sees the quality of his character and the value of having Campbell back for another season.

“He is tremendously humble,” Ferentz said. “He goes hard. Everything he does, he goes hard. I think he probably could play any of the three backer positions, and if we had two more, they might be our defensive ends. He's that kind of football player. It's all good for him, and he's a strong leader on our team in a quiet way just performance-wise, but it's all good for him. He'll keep getting better. That's the thing, if you've got the right attitude and you go hard, you're going to keep getting better. I'm glad he's on our football team.”

According to Campbell, he developed his approach to life and football early on.

“That was how I was raised,” Campbell said. “My parents instilled in me at a young age that the most important people in your life are going to be your family and friends...I want to make connections with guys that will last longer than the four years that I have.”

But, his parents did not feature as the only role models according to Wallace.

“His grandmother is very important to him,” Wallace said. “That is his inspiration.”

“My grandma…she has always been there for me,” Campbell said. “The way she has approached life, I watched her, making sure you always treat people better than yourself…I have made a lot of really solid friendships that will last longer than my four years at Iowa. They will last a lifetime.”

On the football field, Campbell said he sees the importance of relationships in an ability to hold himself and his teammates accountable.

“When I do see something that might be wrong, I can confront it,” Campbell said. “But, also, my teammates can confront me if I mess up on a check.”

Wallace similarly noted that Campbell helps his teammates with alerts or a heads up on the field and pointers or advice in the meeting rooms. He also said Campbell’s giving nature extends beyond the field and into the classroom.

Wallace also added that he feels ‘a lot of guys’ could learn from the example that Campbell set.

“When you know what you want and you put a plan together, that is a pretty special player,” Wallace said.