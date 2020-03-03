Purdue sweeps Iowa

Iowa was still hanging close on the short end of a 20-16 score when things really came apart.

Senior Evan Boudreaux led Purdue on a 22-5 spree as the visitors scored on nearly every offensive possession to open a 42-21 lead on Jahaad Proctor’s steal and layup with a minute, 53 seconds remaining in the half.

The run included a technical foul on McCaffery, who vented his rage at his own team during the first television timeout of the game and also directed plenty of wrath at the game officials.

The Hawkeyes stepped up their defensive intensity and chopped the deficit to 11 (47-36) on a Luka Garza 3-pointer early in the second half. But Proctor quickly countered with a 3 of his own and Aaron Wheeler scored on a consecutive trips down the court to push the lead back to 18.

The Hawkeyes made one last charge and trimmed the deficit to 10 on another Garza 3 with 1:44 remaining but the Boilermakers made six straight free throws to put the game away.

Garza finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds, four blocked shots and a career-high four steals to register his 15th double-double of the season and extend his streak of consecutive 20-point scoring efforts to 15 in a row.