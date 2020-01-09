{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa moves to 3-0 with 38-14 win over Northern Iowa

Iowa quarterback Peyton Mansell (2) fumbles as he is hit by Northern Iowa linebacker Rickey Neal Jr. during the second half of a 2018 game.

 AP PHOTO

IOWA CITY — Iowa will begin spring football practices in March with two scholarship quarterbacks on campus.

Peyton Mansell, who dropped into the third spot on the Hawkeye depth chart last fall, plans to transfer to another program this month after not seeing any action in a reserve role for Iowa during its recently completed 10-3 season.

“I am looking at my options right now, but the hope is to enroll somewhere next week and be in a position to compete this spring with a new program,” Mansell said.

“I feel like the time is right and this is the best thing for me.”

Mansell’s decision comes as Iowa works to replace three-year starter Nate Stanley at quarterback this spring.

Sophomore Spencer Petras moved past Mansell into the second slot on the depth chart before Iowa’s season-opener last fall and was the only quarterback other than Stanley to throw a pass in a game for Iowa last season.

The only other scholarship quarterback in the program who returns is 6-1 redshirt freshman Alex Padilla. Iowa’s roster also includes a walk-on quarterback, 6-5 sophomore Connor Kapisak.

The Hawkeyes will add an additional scholarship quarterback in June when true freshman Deuce Hogan of Grapevine, Texas, joins the program.

“There are good guys in the program. I’ve had a good experience at Iowa, had a lot of good teammates,” Mansell said. “This was just something I felt I needed to do and I’m anxious to see where it leads.”

Mansell, a Belton, Texas, native, declined to discuss the programs he is considering.

Mansell did see action in five games as a redshirt freshman in 2018, completing 5 of 8 passes for 83 yards and rushing eight times for 31 yards and one touchdown.

Meet the University of Iowa football recruits.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments