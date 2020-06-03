Parker continues to mine Iowa secondary for talent

Belton started at the cash position four times last season but when Iowa resumes practices could find himself in the mix to replace Stone at strong safety.

The possibility provided by the 6-1, 190-pound Tampa native will give Parker some options to look at as the Hawkeyes assemble their strongest collection of secondary talent. One of eight true freshmen to play for Iowa last season, Belton finished the year with 33 tackles.

Brents, Merriweather and Moss are all juniors and Merriweather could be a factor at strong safety in addition to competing for time at cornerback with Brents and Moss.

All three dealt with injuries a year ago, but the depth they bring to the table combined with other young talent in the program were among the reasons sophomore D.J. Johnson cited in announcing plans last month to place his name in the transfer portal.

That young talent includes sophomore Terry Roberts, who finished with 11 tackles as part of Iowa’s nickel and dime packages. A key contributor on special teams, he is expected to be in the mix at cornerback where redshirt freshmen Jermari Harris and Daraun McKinney could factor into things as well.