Parker continues to mine Iowa secondary for talent

Long ago, Kirk Ferentz learned to trust the judgment of Phil Parker as he mines talent for the Iowa secondary.
“He always seems to come up with a guy that not a lot of people are talking about, but who ends up being a really good football player,’’ the Iowa football coach said of the abilities of the Hawkeyes’ defensive coordinator and secondary coach to turn unheralded recruits into NFL prospects.
Michael Ojemudia and Geno Stone are the latest examples.
Beyond Iowa, the pair had one other power-five scholarship offer between them – Ojemudia was offered by Indiana – but they left the Hawkeye program as all-Big Ten selections before being taken in the third and seventh rounds of this year’s NFL draft.
They join a list of 17 Iowa defensive backs who have been drafted during Parker’s tenure, a group that grows even deeper when taking into account free-agent signings who have seen playing time in the NFL as Jake Gervase did last season for the Los Angeles Rams.
Including the hybrid linebacker-defensive back position Iowa labels “cash,’’ Iowa returns six players in the secondary who have combined for 47 career starts.
The group includes three starters from Iowa’s 49-24 Holiday Bowl rout of USC.
Matt Hankins is a 19-game starter at cornerback. Free safety Jack Koerner has 11 career starts and seeing action primarily at the cash spot, Dane Belton made four starts as a true freshman in 2019.
Kaevon Merriweather, Riley Moss and Julius Brents bring starting experience at cornerback to the mix as well.
“We graduated some good players back there, but I feel like we have some good, solid players coming back to build around,’’ Ferentz said last week during a Hawkeye Events Live video interview.
“Guys like Jack Koerner stepped up and emerged a year ago, Matt Hankins has been had a solid career and in Dane Belton, we return a young player who did a nice job as a first-year player.’’
The three will form the core of what Parker has to work with as he begins to shape this year’s Hawkeye secondary.
Koerner moved into the lineup as Iowa’s starting free safety after Merriweather suffered an injury following the Hawkeyes’ season-opening win over Miami (Ohio) and never looked back.
The 6-foot, 204-pound junior from West Des Moines Dowling finished as Iowa’s second-leading tackler last season, counting a team-leading 49 solo stops among his 81 tackles. He also led Iowa with two fumble recoveries, forced one fumble and had one interception in addition to breaking up five passes.
Hankins has 18 career starts on his resume and has provided steady play at a cornerback position. The 6-0, 190-pound Lewisville, Texas, native finished with 58 tackles last season and intercepted two passes in addition to ranking second on the team to Ojemudia with seven pass break-ups.
Belton started at the cash position four times last season but when Iowa resumes practices could find himself in the mix to replace Stone at strong safety.
The possibility provided by the 6-1, 190-pound Tampa native will give Parker some options to look at as the Hawkeyes assemble their strongest collection of secondary talent. One of eight true freshmen to play for Iowa last season, Belton finished the year with 33 tackles.
Brents, Merriweather and Moss are all juniors and Merriweather could be a factor at strong safety in addition to competing for time at cornerback with Brents and Moss.
All three dealt with injuries a year ago, but the depth they bring to the table combined with other young talent in the program were among the reasons sophomore D.J. Johnson cited in announcing plans last month to place his name in the transfer portal.
That young talent includes sophomore Terry Roberts, who finished with 11 tackles as part of Iowa’s nickel and dime packages. A key contributor on special teams, he is expected to be in the mix at cornerback where redshirt freshmen Jermari Harris and Daraun McKinney could factor into things as well.
At safety, redshirt freshman Sebastian Castro and sophomore Dallas Craddieth are expected to challenge for expanded roles as well. Castro redshirted last season and Craddieth played in one game in 2019.
Parker has utilized capable true freshmen throughout his tenure and three defensive backs are among incoming freshmen for Iowa. Reggie Bracy of Mobile, Ala., Brenden Deasfernandes of Belleville, Mich., and AJ Lawson from MacArthur High School in Decatur, Ill., will join the program this month.
