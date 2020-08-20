Parents not happy with Big Ten response

Players, who believed a season would happen when the schedule and medical protocols were released, have expressed displeasure as well.

An online petition put together this week by Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields asking the conference to reverse its decision attracted more than 250,000 signatures in the first 24 hours it was posted.

The Iowa parents group said players need better answers about why the conference chose to reverse course, postponing a season it is now contemplating starting in early January.

"Big Ten players who have sacrificed so much deserve better. Big Ten parents and fans deserve better," the group's letter continued.

"The athletes who will suffer due to the economic impact of this decision and the loss of opportunity to realize their dreams are in our thoughts and prayers. They are not blind to the risk of playing and never have been. Collectively, we demand better of the Big Ten."

The Iowa parents have had nearly 200 people participate in online meetings since a group of 13 began a grassroots effort to have the season reinstated last week.