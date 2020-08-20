Parents not happy with Big Ten response

Labeling Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren's response to their concerns "unacceptable," parents of Iowa football players plan to go to conference headquarters on Friday in search of answers.
In a letter issued Thursday, the Hawkeye parents reiterated that players deserve to know what led to the Big Ten to scrap plans for a fall football schedule last week six days after unveiling a revised schedule and medical protocols designed to move things forward despite concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group has said it wants the football season to be played this fall, a decision Warren indicated in a letter written Wednesday would not be revisited by league presidents and chancellors.
"Commissioner Warren and the Presidents have once again failed to address our questions and concerns and therefore their response is unacceptable," the Iowa parents wrote.
"The lack of transparency, hypocrisy and failure of leadership gives us no confidence in this decision and future decisions."
Warren offered a list of reasons why presidents and chancellors believed uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus made it unsafe to proceed with fall sports in the conference, but did not provide the data justifying that decision that the parents are seeking.
The handling of the situation has been criticized by several Big Ten athletics administrators and coaches.
Players, who believed a season would happen when the schedule and medical protocols were released, have expressed displeasure as well.
An online petition put together this week by Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields asking the conference to reverse its decision attracted more than 250,000 signatures in the first 24 hours it was posted.
The Iowa parents group said players need better answers about why the conference chose to reverse course, postponing a season it is now contemplating starting in early January.
"Big Ten players who have sacrificed so much deserve better. Big Ten parents and fans deserve better," the group's letter continued.
"The athletes who will suffer due to the economic impact of this decision and the loss of opportunity to realize their dreams are in our thoughts and prayers. They are not blind to the risk of playing and never have been. Collectively, we demand better of the Big Ten."
The Iowa parents have had nearly 200 people participate in online meetings since a group of 13 began a grassroots effort to have the season reinstated last week.
In the days since, parents of players from Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State and Penn State have followed their lead, sending letters to Warren questioning the action taken last week and the reasons behind why the action was taken.
Iowa parents previously announced they planned to join parents from several other Big Ten schools in traveling to the league office in Rosemont, Ill., on Friday with a goal of meeting with Warren.
On Thursday, Iowa parents indicated they still plan to make that trip and encouraged parents of players from other conference schools to join them there.
"Collectively, we deserve better from the Big Ten," they wrote.
