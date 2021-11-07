Padilla gets called upon to lead Iowa to conference win over Wildcats

EVANSTON, Ill. – Alex Padilla had a pretty good idea about what was coming.

On the headphones during the opening minutes of Iowa’s 17-12 win at Northwestern on Saturday night, the Hawkeye quarterback could hear the concerns coaches had towards starter Spencer Petras.

They had believed the shoulder injury Petras suffered in the fourth quarter of Iowa’s loss at Wisconsin a week earlier was in the rearview mirror.

He looked fine in practice on Friday, but during pregame warmups at Ryan Field, there was no “zip’’ on the passes Petras threw. That continued into the game, when the junior connected on 2-of-4 attempts for four yards before coaches opted to make a change.

“I think all of us were seeing the same thing. Spencer just couldn’t throw it, he could not throw it with any zip on it,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

Padilla, who had taken extra snaps with the starting unit in practice all week, found out over the headset that he would be taking over the controls of the Iowa offense on the fourth series of the game.

There were some nerves, a sense of excitement.

It would be, after all, the first time the third-year sophomore would be taking meaningful snaps against a first-team defense in a game that hadn’t been decided.

It would be the opportunity he had been working toward.

“There was really no time to think about it,’’ he said. “You just have to go in and execute the plays.’’

Things couldn’t have gone better.

Padilla hit Sam LaPorta with a two-yard pass on his first attempt, then found Keagan Johnson open for a 17-yard gain that was followed two snaps later by 26-yard strike to Johnson that moved the Hawkeyes’ to the Northwestern 13-yard line.

A handoff to Tyler Goodson completed the drive and gave Iowa a 7-0 lead it would not relinquish.

“It was definitely a confidence boost,’’ Padilla said. “To be able to put together a touchdown drive at a crucial point of the game, I was happy to get see us get that touchdown.’’

Padilla directed Iowa to another score on the Hawkeyes’ next possession.

He was quick to credit the work of the offensive line and the other skill personnel around him for helping make Iowa’s only two touchdown drives the game work.

Padilla looked poised, comfortable and ready, traits coaches mentioned when talking about at the 6-foot-1 Colorado native after watching a growth spurt in his game during the second half of spring practices earlier this year.

He found a comfort zone in connecting with Johnson, who along with freshman Arland Bruce had shared plenty of time on the field together in the spring and during fall camp.

“Me and Arland, when we first got here we were taking second-team reps with Alex. We feel comfortable with Spencer, too, but we knew if Alex had to step in we already had that connection down,’’ Johnson said.

Padilla said Petras provided valuable input as well from the sideline.

“He really rallied around me. He was giving me a whole bunch of tips on what he was seeing,’’ Padilla said. “Great player. Great teammate. I’m with him more than anyone else. Big thanks to him.’’

Ferentz said following the game that just who will start under center for the Hawkeyes in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Minnesota will be determined in upcoming days.

A lot of it will have to do with Petras’ health and his ability to return to form on the practice field.

“I admire Spencer for giving it a try. He gave it his best,’’ Ferentz said. “We’ll see where we are next week.’’

A review of tape from the Northwestern game will factor in as well.

“You don’t downgrade Spencer because he couldn’t go full speed. We’ll see where that is next week,’’ Ferentz said. “To be a quarterback of a teams that wins, that’s a real positive.

“I know this – Spencer has led us to a lot of victories, and tonight Alex did. To me, that’s a good situation.’’

Ferentz expects to let the situation play out “one day at a time,’’ adding, “hopefully it’s – pardon the pun – a healthy situation for us.’’

