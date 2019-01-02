TAMPA, Fla. — Even when it seemed like the Iowa offense was moving in reverse, Nate Stanley kept the Hawkeyes moving forward Tuesday in the Outback Bowl.
The junior quarterback said he sensed only a commitment to stay the course as Iowa worked its way to a 27-22 victory over 18th-rated Mississippi State.
“At times when it would have been easy to get a little out of kilter, there wasn’t any panic,’’ Stanley said. “We knew were going up against a very good defense and we just had to keep working, keep trusting that it would all work.’’
It eventually did.
Stanley threw three touchdown passes in the win, raising his season total to 26 for the second straight year to again match the second-best effort in Iowa history one shy of the 27 Chuck Long threw in 1985.
That effort as part of a 21 of 31 performance covered 214 yards on a day when Iowa totaled just 199 as a team.
Losing 15 yards on 20 rushing carries as a team, the Hawkeyes’ offensive yardage total was the lowest ever by a winning Outback Bowl team.
Iowa’s 11 first downs were the fewest by an Outback Bowl team, the one first down the Hawkeyes collected on the ground was the fewest in the bowl’s 33-year history and Iowa’s rushing total was 66 yards fewer than the previous low of 51 collected by Georgia in a 2012 game against Michigan State.
“It was tough to get much going against them, but we kept plugging away at it and we played a clean game,’’ said Stanley, referring to the Hawkeyes’ penalty-free effort, which also established a bowl record.
Mississippi State sacked Stanley three times and recorded seven tackles for a loss during the game, but the Iowa quarterback said the Hawkeyes’ offensive line held its own overall against extreme pressure from a defensive front anchored by two All-Americans.
“The line did a good job of giving me time in the passing game and dealing with what they were facing. It was a good effort,’’ Stanley said. “It was tough to move the ball, but they gave us a chance to hang in there and find a way to win. At the end of the day, that’s what matters. We’ll take that, every time.’’
